The French authorities have so far selected four BIPV products that are eligible for the incentive scheme.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition introduced, in October, a new package of measures to support PV systems of up to 500kW which included a feed-in tariff bonus for solar tile-based building-integrated PV (BIPV) systems that comply with a series of landscape integration requirements. This week, the ministry announced the first four solar products that were eligible for the incentive scheme: A solar tile developed by Rivesaltes-based Sunstyle; two BIPV products ...

