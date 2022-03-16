Cinedigm Corp.: Fandor Presents Inaugural 'Fandor New Voices Award' at SXSW 2022 to Iliana Sosa, Director of the Moving, Family Documentary What We Leave Behind

Award Created to Spotlight and Elevate the Work of Under-Represented, Independent Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Cinedigm the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premier destination for cinephiles, has presented its first Fandor New Voices Award to director Iliana Sosa for the gripping and emotional family documentary What We Leave Behind.

The award was presented at SXSW®'s Film Awards Ceremony on March 15, at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Fandor strives to elevate the work of inspiring and imaginative independent filmmakers and the Fandor New Voices Award was created to celebrate women and people of color making their worldwide premiere of a narrative feature or documentary at SXSW®.

What We Leave Behind follows Sosa's grandfather, Julián, on one last bus ride to El Paso, Texas, to visit his daughters and their children. After returning to rural Mexico, he quietly starts building a house in the empty lot next to his home. Sosa films her grandfather's work, gently sifting through Julián's previously unspoken memories and revealing both the pragmatism and poetry of life.

What We Leave Behind is the latest effort from director, producer, and cinematographer Iliana Sosa, named in Filmmaker magazine's 25 New Faces of Independent Film 2020. Sosa returns to SXSW® following her award-winning short An Uncertain Future (2017), which won a SXSW® Grand Jury Award in 2018.

The What We Leave Behind production team also includes producer Emma D. Miller, producer and editor Isidore Bethel, cinematographers Judy Phu and Monica Wise, sound designer Lena Esquenazi and original music from Camilla Uboldi.

"Fandor is honored to present Iliana Sosa with the first ever Fandor New Voices Award," said Phil Hopkins, president of Fandor. "Our team was extremely moved by What We Leave Behind. Iliana beautifully captures the lives and vulnerability of her family, particularly Julián's humanity, commitment to family and sense of humor in the face of mortality. What We Leave Behind embodies the type of captivating storytelling we work to elevate at Fandor. We could not be more excited to present Iliana with the Fandor New Voices Award."

As part of the Fandor New Voices Award, Sosa will receive a $7,500 cash prize and will have the opportunity to feature What We Leave Behind on Fandor's independent film streaming service, available across web, iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon and YouTube TV. What We Leave Behind was selected for the Fandor New Voices Award by a Fandor jury panel after careful consideration of multiple exciting independent titles.

Fandor features thousands of independent films, documentaries, independent titles, and classics on its streaming service, available on web, iOS, Android, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, YouTube TV, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.fandor.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

About Fandor:

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial offerings on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com.

About SXSW Film Festival:

Now in its 29th year, SXSW Film Festival brings together creatives of all stripes over nine days to experience a diverse lineup and access to the SXSW Music and Comedy Festivals plus SXSW Conference sessions with visionaries from all corners of the entertainment, media, and technology industries.

About SXSW:

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 11 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Blockchain Creative Labs, Porsche and The Austin Chronicle.

