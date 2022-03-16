The Chinese electronics specialist has unveiled the first DC/DC converter in its product offering, dubbed the DC-coupled LSP 100K. The device features an efficiency of 97.9% and a European efficiency of 97.5%.Chinese inverter manufacturer LuxpowerTek has unveiled a new DC-coupled PV energy storage converter with a rated power of 100kW. The LSP 100K is described as a new type of converter that can turn the original grid-connected PV systems into an energy storage device. The converter has a DC input voltage range of 300-1,000V and features 24 input strings and 12 output strings. It measures 1,015x680x310mm ...

