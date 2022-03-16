Hope for Justice: Anti-trafficking organisations unite to condemn Ukraine invasion and traffickers' attempts to target fleeing victims

Leading charities, NGOs and individuals in the fight against human trafficking say that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is feeding instability and dramatically raising the risk of human trafficking in the region

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 50 British and global anti-trafficking charities and leaders have come together to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact it is having on the risk of human trafficking in the region.

They have signed an open letter that reads in part: "As long as the military invasion of Ukraine continues, the vulnerability of displaced people in the country to human trafficking will increase due to deteriorating rule of law and impunity, further forced displacement, humanitarian need, and socio-economic stress and social fragmentation. Human trafficking will also escalate in the countries to where people from Ukraine are fleeing. There have also been deeply concerning reports of attempts to traffic women and girls fleeing Ukraine in neighboring countries, including Poland and Romania."

Signatories include the leaders of major anti-trafficking charities like Hope for Justice, Unseen, Justice & Care, The Freedom Fund, ECPAT, The Exodus Road, and others from across the UK, the USA and Europe. MPs Harriet Baldwin and Karen Bradley (former Minister for Modern Slavery) are also signatories.

The letter calls on Russian authorities to withdraw their troops immediately from Ukraine, and for investigations into potential war crimes, crimes against humanity and human rights violations associated with human trafficking. It calls on the countries that are welcoming refugees to implement prevention measures against human trafficking.

This includes training for frontline agencies; safe, legal routes for those who flee; measures to enable potential victims to be identified; trauma-informed care for survivors; and steps to ensure perpetrator accountability. With these countries already doing so much to assist refugees, the signatories ask the international community to help shoulder the financial burden of these vital measures.

The letter-writers say: "Human trafficking and conflict feed each other. By promising stability, security and employment, traffickers often appear to offer a greater prospect of hope for individuals who might have left everything behind."

A study by the ILO estimated that human trafficking generates $150bn (£115bn) in illicit profits every year for criminals, fuelling global instability and insecurity.

