Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Notice of Redemption - 2031 Bonds

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

(the "Issuer")

£240,000,000 6.625 PER CENT GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2031

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

(ISIN: XS0109437441)

(the "Bonds")

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

We refer to the:

notice published by the Issuer in relation to the Bonds on 14 February 2022 ; and notice of redemption price published by the Issuer in relation to the Bonds on 11 March 2022 .

In accordance with Condition 6(c), the Issuer hereby notifies the holders of the Bonds that the Bonds were redeemed today at the Redemption Price plus interest accrued up to 15 March 2022.

This notice is irrevocable and shall oblige the Issuer to redeem the Bonds on the terms set out herein.

Any enquiries to:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

Livingstone House

Chadwick Street

Leeds

LS10 1LJ

Attention:

David Gregg, Head of Corporate Finance

Email: debtIR@yorkshirewater.co.uk

16 March 2022