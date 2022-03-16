Anzeige
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 16

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, will be appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Endeavour Mining plc with effect from 24 May 2022.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

16 March 2022

