DGAP-News: Comcast Washington

COMCAST INSTALLS FREE WIFI FOR NATIVE AMERICAN COMMUNITY IN SEATTLE



16.03.2022 / 16:05

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Comcast announced today it has installed free WiFi access for members of the Native American community in Seattle. As part of its ongoing Lift Zones program, the free WiFi was activated at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center and Labateyah Youth Home in Seattle. Lift Zones are part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people over the next 10 years with the tools, resources, and skills they need to succeed in a digital world. Project UP is Comcast's company-wide initiative to advance digital equity, which includes Internet Essentials, the nation's largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, just over half of Native Americans with a computer living on American Indian reservations or other Tribal lands have access to high-speed Internet service. Data from the bureau shows a concerning difference in high-speed Internet access between those who identify as Native American and those who don't. About 67% of Native Americans who identify have access to high-speed Internet while 82% of those who don't identify have access. 'Addressing the digital divide that Native Americans face is an issue of the utmost importance for Comcast to address in Washington,' said Rodrigo Lopez, Region Senior Vice President, Comcast Washington. 'These Lift Zones are part of our commitment to offer free resources and WiFi access further closing this divide for the Native American community. Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center is a community center for Native Americans in the Seattle area and is also the headquarters for the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation. The center is located on 20 acres in Discovery Park in Seattle's Magnolia Park neighborhood. Daybreak Star opened in 1977 and is a major nucleus of Native American cultural activity that offers several services to the Indigenous community. United Indians' Labateyah Youth Home in Seattle provides a safe and nurturing environment for homeless youth, combining Indigenous culture with modern health and social services, and has achieved exemplary results. Labateyah's Bridge Housing Program combines temporary crisis housing with rapid re-housing support services to move young adults aged 18-24 as quickly as possible to permanent rental housing. 'The investments made by Comcast to the Daybreak Star Center and Labateyah Youth Home will make a positive impact in our community in Seattle,' said Mike Tulee, Executive Director of United Indians All Tribes Foundation. 'The free high-speed WiFi offered at these locations will have endless immediate and long-term benefits for those who use our centers.' 'The Lift Zones Comcast has launched at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center is an impressive commitment to advancing digital literacy among Seattle's Native American community,' said Andrew Lewis, Seattle City Council, District 7. 'The 17 Lift Zones they have launched in Seattle over the past several months have played a significant role in bridging the digital divide for our city.' These new Lift Zones are part of Comcast's continued commitment to supporting and lifting up Native American communities in Washington state. Comcast also recently partnered with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe to invest nearly $3 million to expand broadband services in and around the Tribe's Community Campus. Additionally, Comcast is actively working with several Native American communities in Washington on further investments and additional Lift Zone sites. Comcast can also help those who live on Tribal lands in Washington state connect to the Internet through programs like the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which offers a $75 per-month discount on Internet service on Tribal lands. Signing up for ACP New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/acp or call 844-389-4681 for more information to determine eligibility and sign up. Customers can also call to speak to a dedicated ACP Enrollment and Support Center from 8 AM to 12 AM daily, with multi-lingual capabilities to assist anyone interested in the program. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Washington Jack Follman jack_follman@comcast.com Company Website https://washington.comcast.com/

News Source: News Direct



16.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

