M&Co's global growth includes firm in Power List for fifth year

Montieth Company (M&Co), a global strategic communications consultancy, has been selected by the New York Observer for The Best PR Firms in America 2022 list. This is the fifth year in a row M&Co was placed on the Observer's Power ListThe company was recognized for its cross-border business model that, like its peers this year, "surpassed normal" by using creativity and intelligence to blaze new trails.

"We've built a global specialist PR agency that empowers companies to seize their biggest opportunities and prevail in the face of their greatest challenges," said Montieth Illingworth, CEO and Global Managing Partner. "Whether it's launching a SPAC, delisting from U.S. exchanges, advancing on ESG investing, helping a client prevail in a litigation dispute, or executing a rebranding campaign, our worldwide clients see the power of our integrated set of services and solutions."

M&Co's milestone achievements included establishing a foothold in key Latin American media markets, Brazil and Mexico, while also expanding the work of its joint venture in Hong Kong, Montieth SPRG, which serves the APAC region. M&Co further diversified its offering by adding new sectors and capabilities, including a branding and website design practice group with a growing expertise in multi-media marketing, influencer strategies, video, and podcasts.

M&Co operates across three hubs in New York, London and Hong Kong, and provides clients with integrated, flexible and efficient PR strategies and programs. With a diverse, multi-cultural team that speaks 10 languages, M&Co reaches into dozens of media markets. It serves clients in financial and professional services, emerging technology/AI, and the energy transition sector, and is a leading provider and crisis, issues management and litigation PR solutions.

M&Co's corporate values are reflected in its work and client base as well as in the way the company supports and treats its employees and the communities in which it operates. The firm's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion remains strong as it reached another milestone in increasing women's and minority access to media this past year by continuing to offer complimentary media training.

In 2021, Montieth Illingworth was appointed by Of Home, Family and Future (OHFF) to its Board of Directors. OHFF is a non-profit organization that provides survivors of domestic violence and college-bound foster youth with the support and resources they need to overcome challenges and build stable lives. M&Co also provided pro bono work to a citywide initiative in St. Louis, Missouri, that includes the International Institute of St. Louis, to support the settlement of hundreds of Afghan refugees in the community.

Last year, M&Co was named among the Top 20 financial PR firms for revenue growth in O'Dwyer's 2021 ranking out of 137 global firms that were considered as well as among the Top 18 Boutique PR Firms by Insider

About M&Co

Montieth Company is a global communications consultancy that helps you seize opportunity and prevail in the face of your biggest challenges. M&Co has global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong and provides services and solutions in multiple money and media center markets throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

