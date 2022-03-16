Indices to underlie the performance of digital assets portfolio

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) and One River Asset Management in partnership with CryptoCompare today announced the licensing of the One River Digital Core Index (ticker: ORDCI) and the One River Digital Size Tilt Index (ticker: ORDST) to One River Digital Asset Management.

The indices track the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets, weighed by market capitalization, that fulfil the fundamental and market eligibility criteria.

"We are proud and excited to launch these innovative digital asset indexes in partnership with One River," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO at MV Index Solutions. "We applied our experience and insights to One River's cutting-edge concepts and as a result, we believe that ORDCI and ORDST will distinguish themselves in the marketplace," he continued.

"Investors are overwhelmed by choice and the speed of change in the digital ecosystem. Creating dynamic indices give our clients a benchmark that previously didn't exist," said Eric Peters, CEO and CIO of One River.

"MVIS was a great partner for us as we researched and designed the One River Digital Core and One River Digital Size Tilt Indices. Their robust processes and experienced team ensure the highest level of care and integrity will be taken in maintaining the indices going forward," said Paul Ebner, Portfolio Manager and Researcher for Systematic Digital Strategies.

"CryptoCompare is excited to expand the availability of its high-quality, institutional-grade digital asset products, in partnership with MVIS and One River Asset Management. The ORDCI and ORDST are noteworthy additions to our market-leading suite of MVIS CryptoCompare Indices and offer investors streamlined exposure to a selection of the largest digital assets," said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.

The One River Digital Core Index (ticker: ORDCI) and the One River Digital Size Tilt Index (ticker: ORDST) are rules-based indices that cover the CCCAGG pricing provided by CryptoCompare. The indices are calculated in USD as price return indices. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

One River Digital Core Index (ticker: ORDCI)

Number of Components: 12

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 100

One River Digital Size Tilt Index (ticker: ORDST)

Number of Components: 12

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.71 billion in assets under management (as of 16 March 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About One River Digital Asset Management www.oneriveram.com

One River Digital Asset Management is a leading institutional digital asset manager, delivering investment strategies and infrastructure to bridge digital and traditional markets. One River Digital made the first large institutional asset allocation to digital in November 2020*. The firm is supported by its strategic investors, leaders from Digital, Finance Asset Management, which include Coinbase, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, and others. The firm is a subsidiary of One River Asset Management, an innovative investment manager dedicated to delivering high-conviction absolute-return strategies that seeks to help its clients build superior portfolios. It sees the world in a period of major economic, policy and political transition, with the investment landscape shifting in ways that will make the coming decade look profoundly different from the past decade. Its strategies are built to profit from this dynamic environment while providing strong diversification benefits to traditional investment portfolios. Each is developed and managed by its diverse team of investment professionals with deep expertise in volatility, macro, inflation, digital asset and systematic trading/investing. One River manages approximately $2.5bln in institutional assets. The firm is headquartered in Greenwich, CT and was founded in 2013.

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is an FCA authorised benchmark administrator and global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,500+ coins and 250,000+currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

