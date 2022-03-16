Learn and Earn: Mixology launches fashion-focused finance course on Learn & Earn app

Users earn money for completing free courses on fashion, finance and more

NEWPORT BEACH, CA and LYNBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Mixology Clothing Company and Learn & Earn have teamed up to create an online course that teaches vital skills for working in the fashion industry - AND pays users for completing the course.

The Mixology "Want to Work in Fashion?" class is the first-of-its-kind to teach actionable job skills for pursuing a career in fashion, while also providing free access to other educational courses that promote financial literacy and career development. Mixology built the course to help its 300 employees become familiar with investing as well as saving for education, homeownership, and retirement. The course is now available to the general public in the Learn & Earn app.

"With the rise in popularity of investing apps like Robinhood, many of our Mixology employees - most of whom are young women - expressed interest in both investing and advancing their fashion careers. When we heard about Learn & Earn and the amazing courses they offer, we decided to team up and develop our own," said Jordan Edwards, CEO of Mixology. "Our Mixology mission is to inspire confidence in women, and this new course absolutely accomplishes that."

Mixology Clothing Company sells their women's clothing to customers around the country via their online shop, operates 11 brick-and-mortar locations in the metropolitan New York region, and has hundreds of thousands of social media followers. Since launching the Mixology fashion course last month, more than six thousand people have completed it, allowing the company to increase brand exposure, while also educating and enriching users.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mixology Clothing Company, a forward-thinking brand dedicated to female empowerment. The fashion industry course we have created with them joins many other existing courses that teach skills for careers in medicine, music, hospitality, agriculture, engineering and more. Plus, users earn real money for every course completed," said Walter Cruttenden, the chairman of Ant Money, the developer of Learn & Earn. To celebrate the launch of the Mixology course, Cruttenden gave a presentation to Mixology employees during the company's "Mix U: Personal Finance Week" in February.

Learn & Earn, developed in collaboration with Junior Achievement USA, allows students to select bite-sized courses and earn money from sponsors and parents upon the successful completion of each course. Students then invest that money in their investment account with Robo-Bumpers to keep their portfolio diversified and growing over time. Students have a "Core" portfolio of the world's largest diversified ETFs, and they can also select up to ten separate large cap stocks or ETFs from a curated portfolio. Sponsored courses are funded by for-profit and non-profit entities. Existing Learn & Earn partners include Junior Achievement USA, TGR (Tiger Woods) Foundation, Ark Invest, Gemini, and others.

"Our 'play-to-earn' model is a truly innovative hybrid of FinTech, EdTech and AdTech: Consumers learn skills, earn money and invest, while our sponsors get an entirely new avenue for connecting with users that guarantees increased audience engagement and brand awareness," said Mike Gleason, CEO of Ant Money.

About Learn & Earn

Learn & Earn is the app that pays users to learn. Covering real-world topics, the bite-size courses reward students with funds from sponsors and parents. These funds are then invested, opening up a whole world of savings and investments. Working with pre-eminent partners and sponsors, Learn & Earn combines the best of FinTech, EdTech and AdTech to redefine remote learning with courses that cover topics such as financial literacy, potential careers, and life skills. www.learnandearn.com

Investment advisory services are provided by Ant Money Advisors, LLC ("AMA"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. AMA's terms and policies can be found at www.antmoneyadvisors.com or through www.adviserinfo.sec.gov . AMA facilitates trading through DriveWealth, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Media Contacts:

Learn & Earn:

Brian Byrnes

press@antmoney.com

Mixology Clothing Company:

Rebecca Oestreicher

becca@shopmixology.com

SOURCE: Learn and Earn

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693364/Mixology-launches-fashion-focused-finance-course-on-Learn-Earn-app