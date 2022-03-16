ActivePure Technology: ActivePure Appoints Vincent Lyons as Chief Technology Officer

The new executive leads research and development operations for the air purification company

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / ActivePure, the global leader in continuous surface and air purification, today named Vincent Lyons as its new Chief Technology Officer. Lyons brings over 30 years of engineering and product development experience to the position, expanding the company's expertise in product innovation in air and surface disinfection. Lyons will be based at the company's global headquarters in Dallas and report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joe Urso.

In his new role, Lyons will help direct ActivePure's technology and innovation strategy, manage and implement a technology infrastructure and will play a key role in analyzing trends and innovations that will directly impact the company's products and performance.

"Innovation is the cornerstone of ActivePure. The addition of Vincent's enormous talent, intelligence and breadth of experience at this critical time of growth will undoubtedly strengthen our company," said Urso. "Vincent brings passion, leadership and product development and is the right person to drive ActivePure's innovation and growth."

For over three decades, Lyons has been making significant moves in the engineering industry, including his previous position as an engineering leader for Raytheon Technologies. Prior to Raytheon, Lyons spent 10 years as the VP of engineering & technology and president of the machinery & technology group at Leggett. Lyons is well recognized for his work and received the national 1989 Black Engineer of the Year Award.

"ActivePure is the leader in indoor air quality, and I am proud to be joining the team. The company is actively working to advance and expand their line of disinfection devices for air and surfaces. Their work to educate and share the importance of clean air is especially crucial during these times," said Lyons. "The opportunity to work alongside a team of professionals and industry experts like Dr. Deborah Birx allows me to focus on sharing technology backed by science."

An Arkansas native, Lyons has worked his way to the top from a senior engineer to his new position in a C-Suite position as ActivePure's chief technology officer. Lyons' experience includes working in various fields as an engineer and manager. His hands-on experience extends to the automotive, refrigeration, machinery and product innovation industries.

Lyons attended Stanford University where he graduated with honors with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and was a member of the Stanford Society of Black Engineers. He later got his Master of Business Administration in management from the University of Phoenix, graduating with the highest honors.

Over the last two years, ActivePure has significantly increased executive leadership with the addition of new C-Suite-level roles. Patented ActivePure Technology provides 24/7 air and surface disinfection that seeks and reduces pathogens while improving indoor air quality. Devices powered by ActivePure are used worldwide in educational and healthcare institutions, commercial and public facilities, and hospitality and residential applications.

ActivePure is dedicated to innovating and providing products and technologies to seek and reduce safe and clean indoor environments, to create protected indoor air and surfaces. To learn more about ActivePure, visit ActivePure.com or call (888) 217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held?ActivePure?has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure was developed for use in the space program and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit?ActivePure.com or call (888) 217-4316.

