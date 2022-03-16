On their mission to automate and optimize brick and mortar retail with state-of-the-art AI and deep learning, Focal Systems is proud to announce the launch of the world's first "Self-Driving Store"-Operating System powered by computer vision and AI, called FocalOS. After 7 years hardening the platform with the largest retailers in the world, Focal's "Self-Driving Store"-Operating System is now Generally Available.

Enabled by AI-powered Shelf Cameras, FocalOS leverages computer vision and deep learning technology to provide real-time shelf digitization. This digitization feeds FocalOS, which automates order writing and ordering, directs stockers to double their productivity, optimizes category management on a per store basis, manages e-comm platforms to eliminate substitutions, tracks productivity per associate to drive further efficiencies, and much more. With FocalOS, corporate leaders can "teleport" into any store from anywhere in the world in seconds to see exactly what their shelves look like and how their stores are performing.

Major retailers have proven >50x ROI with FocalOS, making this the most profitable investment in all of retail technology.

Francois Chaubard, Founder and CEO, will unveil this solution in depth at the FMI Midwinter Conference in Orlando, Fla. on March 29.

Retailers have incredibly challenging jobs. Managing thousands of SKUs, employees, stores and ecommerce, while facing rising labor and supply chain costs and the evergreen battle for market share. Since 2015 our team has worked with leading global retailers to invent and implement AI solutions that drive true innovation, transformative financial returns and happy customers.

-Francois Chaubard Founder/CEO Focal Systems

Focal has worked with leading retailers across North America, Europe and Australia and deployed more than 50,000 cameras worldwide. This launch enables retailers the ability to run fully automated "Self-Driving Stores" that achieve unprecedented labor efficiencies and sales growth just by setting the store on "Cruise Control" and letting the AI take it from there.

We're always striving for more ways to improve the shopping experience for our customers. Focal is helping us use technology to improve our on-shelf customer availability, so our customers can find what they are looking for each time they choose to shop in-store with us."

-Sam Wankowski Chief Operations Officer, Walmart Canada

About Focal Systems

Founded in 2015 in San Francisco out of Stanford's Computer Vision Lab, Focal Systems is the industry leader in retail automation. Our mission is to automate and optimize brick and mortar retail with state of the art deep learning and AI. We have pioneered the world's first "Self-Driving Store"-Operating System that revolutionizes how stores are run. Focal has raised more than $40m to date, and scaled their solutions to three continents and hundreds of stores, with thousands of cameras deployed. The Focal team is a carefully selected group of retail operations and AI experts who together have designed the next generation of operating systems for brick and mortar retail that leverages state-of-the-art AI and retail best practices to automate and optimize brick and mortar and on-line stores today.

