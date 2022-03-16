FY 2021 adjusted data

FY 2021 revenues stand at €379.8 million (-8% vs FY2020)

FY 2021 recurring EBITDA improved at €-31.2 million (+13% vs FY 2020) despite drop in sales

Recurring EBITDA in H2 2021 shows a strong improvement compared to H1 2021 (€-8.2 million vs €-23.1 million)

Major steps were taken to ensure that Latécoère will emerge as a stronger player from the future market recovery: Group's balance sheet strengthened: Capital increase of €222.4 million completed and €130 million of French State backed loans ("PGE") obtained Top management team strengthened with Thierry Mootz as Group CEO and Philippe Salats as Group CFO Organization streamlined in terms of cost base and industrial footprint Bolt on acquisitions completed with TAC in Belgium, Shimtech composites and Bombardier wiring and interconnection systems both in Mexico



FY 2022 outlook

Double digit growth of revenues

Strong improvement in recurring EBITDA expected in FY 2022 driven by full impact of cost savings, increased build rates and M&A

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, today announced that its Board of Directors under the Chairmanship of Pierre Gadonneix, at their meeting on March 15, 2022, adopted and authorised the publication of Latécoère's financial statements for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Thierry Mootz, Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Latécoère's performance continues to improve according to plan. In 2021 the Group has actively participated in the market consolidation. Growth will continue in 2022 driven by M&A strategy and increased build rates. Thanks to the improvement of our competitiveness, the Group is well positioned to serve the aerospace industry with innovative solutions for a sustainable world"

Adjusted results 2021

Preamble

In order to better monitor and compare its operating and financial performance, the Group has decided to disclose adjusted financial statements alongside the consolidated financial statements. The explanation of the restatements is presented in the appendix to this press release.

All figures are expressed in adjusted figures, unless otherwise stated.

(Adjusted data € thousand) H1 H2 2020 H1 H2 2021 Revenue 231.9 181.3 413.2 181.1 198.7 379.8 Reported growth -37.6 -46.9 -42.1 -21.9 9.6 -8.1 Organic growth -36.8 -44.8 -40.7 -31.7 -14.6 -24.1 Recurring EBITDA * (14.0 (21.2 (35.2 (23.0 (8.2 (31.2 Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -6.0 -11.7 -8.5 -12.7 -4.1 -8.2 Recurring operating income (30.8 (36.3 (67.1 (39.3 (21.6 (61.0 Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -13.3 -20.0 -16.2 -21.7 -10.9 -16.1 Non recurring items (34.6 (63.7 (98.3 (2.8 (7.2 (9.9 Impairment depreciation (28.2 (11.9 (40.1 Other non recurring items (6.4 (51.8 (58.2 (2.8 (7.2 (9.9 Operating income (65.4 (100.0 (165.4 (42.1 (28.8 (70.9 Net Cost of debt (1.6 (2.3 (3.9 (1.4 (21.5 (23.0 Other financial income/(expense) (10.7 (4.7 (15.4 (8.4 (7.9 (16.3 Financial result (12.3 (7.0 (19.2 (9.8 (29.4 (39.3 Income tax (12.1 (2.0 (14.1 (1.7 (0.5 (2.2 Net result (89.8 (108.9 (198.7 (53.6 (58.8 (112.4 Operating free cash flows (5.2 (17.3 (22.5 (16.7 (55.0 (71.7

Recurring EBITDA Recurring operating income Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and impairment losses

Adjusted recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.

The Group's revenue reached €379.8 million for the full year 2021 compared to €413.2 million in 2020, representing a decrease of -8.1%. 2021 was impacted throughout the year by the Covid-19 crisis, whereas 2020 was affected from the second quarter only. This was compounded by the sharp drop in deliveries for the Boeing 787 (-75% compared to 2020) following the temporary halt of Boeing's assembly line. Revenue for the second half of 2021 grew 9.6% compared to the first half of the year, despite the situation with Boeing 787 (-48%).

Excluding the impact of Boeing 787 deliveries, 2021 organic revenue is down -10.5% year-on-year. On the same basis, the organic growth for the second half of 2021 is +4.6% compared to the second half of 2020, and +6.6% compared to the first half of 2021.

Recurring EBITDA for 2021 increased by €+4.0 million to reach €-31.2 million driven by continued operational improvements implemented since 2020 which more than offset the sales decrease.

Second half year Recurring EBITDA for 2021 reached €-8.2 million, a strong improvement vs second half of 2020 (€+13 million) as well as vs first half of 2021 (€+14.8 million). H2 2021 improvement is driven by the adaptation of the cost base, and by external growth.

In this context, FY 2021 recurring operating income amounted to €-61.0 million compared to €-67.1 million in the same period of 2020.

FY 2021 non-recurring items of €-9.9 million mostly derived from acquisitions' costs of €-7.9 million.

Financial result totalled to €-39.3 million in 2021 compared to €-19.2 million in 2020.

FY 2021 financial result includes net cost of debt for €-23.0 million which is primarily due to the full recording of the interest expense of the SCP shareholder loan (as it is fully repaid) for an amount of €-16.4 million and other financial income and expenses for €-16.3 million which include unwinding of hedging portfolio for an amount of €-14,6 million.

Group net income amounted to €-112.4 million compared to €-198.7 million in 2020.

Free cash flow from operations for 2021 of €-71.7 million was driven by cash flow from operating activities before income tax paid of €-22.1 million and by a negative cash from investments of €-49.6 million including the acquisition price of TAC and Shimtech for €-32.9 million.

Net debt was €65.1 million declining by €-82.5 million as a result of free cash flow from operations of €-71.7 million, cash from capital increase (detailed hereafter) of €-222.4 million linked to recapitalisation realized in August 2021, cost of debt paid for €-18.8 million, hedging portfolio unwinding of €-14.6 million, IFRS 16 lease of €-25.5 million and Income tax paid of €-4.7 million.

At the end of December 2021, cash and cash equivalent stood at €277.6 million.

Recapitalisation and strengthening of the Group's liquidity

A capital increase of €222.4 million was completed on August 2021 and the Group obtained an additional €130 million in French State backed loans (PGE). Part of the proceeds from this recapitalisation were used to repay the shareholder loan for an amount of €52.5 million and to finance the acquisition of Technical Airborne Components. The balance of the proceeds from the capital increase will be used to achieve external growth operations (M&A) and the PGE proceeds will be used to finance the general operational financing needs of the Group, in the short and medium term.

Currency hedging

In November 2021, management decided to implement a new edging policy aiming at reducing the exposure to foreign exchange risk. This new policy will qualify under hedge accounting as per the IFRS. As a consequence, the portfolio of hedge derivatives was unwound which generated a financial loss of €-14.6 million. The new portfolio of hedge instruments in place consists of primarily €/$ collars covering the net currency exposure for 2022 and 2023. The weighted average upper limit of these collars is of 1.15 for 2022 and of 1.18 for 2023.

Streamlining of the cost structure

Following previous announcements made, Latécoère has continued to further adjust its cost base and industrial footprint to ensure its long-term sustainability.

External growth

Three bolt-on acquisitions were completed in 2021:

Bombardier's electrical wiring and interconnection systems business in Querétaro (Mexico) as of February 1, 2021

Technical Airborne Components (TAC) as of May 1, 2021

Shimtech de Mexico (SDM) as of October 1, 2021

Furthermore, in December 2021, the Group has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a Spanish company called Malaga Aerospace, Defense Electronics Systems (MADES) that will strengthen its interconnection systems business and defense capabilities. The acquisition is planned to be closed during Q2 2022.

Aerostructures

FY 2021 revenue in the Aerostructures division declined 23.2% from €228.4 million in 2020 to €175.5 million. Excluding B787 related deliveries, the reported growth would have been of 10%.

Revenue for the second half of 2021 was down -11.7% at €92.7 million, compared to €105.0 million in the second half of 2020. Excluding B787 related deliveries, reported sales growth would have been of around 30%.

Excluding the impact of the decline in deliveries relating to Boeing 787, the second-half of 2021 organic growth was +5.8% compared to the second half of 2020 and +12.1% compared to the first half of 2021.

2021 recurring EBITDA in the division slightly increased by €+0.9 million to reach €-16.2 million driven by continued operational improvements in a context of a low level of production.

The second half of 2021 EBITDA increased significantly by €+7.8 million to reach €-2,7 million compared to second half of 2020 driven by costs reduction. External growth realized in 2021 also contributed to the improved EBITDA, especially in the second half year of 2021.

Aerostructures

(Adjusted data € thousand) H1 H2 2020 H1 H2 2021 Consolidated revenue 123.5 105.0 228.4 82.8 92.7 175.5 Organic growth -41.7 -44.5 -43.1 -36.5 -27.9 -32.5 Inter-segment revenue 11.1 11.5 22.6 10.2 9.3 19.5 Revenue 134.6 116.4 251.0 93.1 101.9 195.0 Recurring EBITDA * (6.6 (10.5 (17.1 (13.5 (2.7 (16.2 Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -4.9 -9.1 -6.8 -14.5 -2.7 -8.3 Recurring operating income (15.1 (19.5 (34.6 (21.0 (12.2 (33.2 Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -11.2 -16.8 -13.8 -22.6 -12.0 -17.0

* Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.

Interconnection Systems

FY 2021 revenue of Interconnection systems increased by 10.5%, from €184.8 million in 2020 to €204.3 million. The division's second half revenue of €106.0 million represented an increase of +38.9% compared to €76.4 million in the second half of 2020. Revenue growth is mainly driven by external growth, namely the consolidation of Bombardier wiring business.

2021 recurring EBITDA for the Interconnection Systems increased by €+3.2 million to reach €-14.9 million.

Recurring EBITDA in H2 2021 increased by €5.1 million to reach €-5.5 million driven by the production level recovery.

Interconnection Systems

(Adjusted data € thousand) H1 H2 2020 H1 H2 2021 Consolidated revenue 108.5 76.4 184.8 98.3 106.0 204.3 Organic growth -30.2 -45.2 -37.5 -26.3 3.6 -13.7 Inter-segment revenue 0.5 0.7 1.2 0.5 0.6 1.1 Revenue 108.9 77.1 186.0 98.8 106.6 205.4 Recurring EBITDA * (7.5 (10.6 (18.1 (9.5 (5.5 (14.9 Recurring EBITDA margin on revenue -6.9 -13.8 -9.7 -9.6 -5.1 -7.3 Recurring operating income (15.7 (16.8 (32.5 (15.6 (12.2 (27.8 Recurring EBIT margin on revenue -14.5 -21.7 -17.5 -15.7 -11.5 -13.5

* Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.

FY 2022 outlook

For FY 2022 Latécoère expects to achieve:

Revenue growth of more than +20% on a reported basis and in the mid to high teens on an organic basis

A significant improvement in recurring EBITDA driven by the full impact of footprint optimization and cost cutting, despite volatility in customer demand: EBITDA is expected to be close to break-even but still negative

Operating free cash flow will be impacted by the remaining costs of restructuring, the increased working capital due to sales growth and by key capex to strengthen Latécoère's competitive position

_____________________________________________________

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère serves aerospace with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (46% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (54% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

Appendix Table of content

Reconciliation of the consolidated financial statements to the adjusted financial statements

In order to better monitor and compare its operating and financial performance, the Group presents, in parallel with the consolidated financial statements, adjusted financial statements:

- for gains and losses resulting from the exercise of hedging instruments of the Group over the period. Revenue net of purchases in US dollar currency hedged by instruments is therefore measured using the hedging rate obtained over the period. The remaining unhedged dollar exposure is measured at the average rate for the period. This result, presented as financial result in the consolidated financial statements is reclassified as revenue (operating result) in the adjusted financial statements

- for changes in fair value, which include all changes in the fair value of derivatives not eligible for hedge accounting and relating to flows in future periods and the revaluation at the hedged rate of balance sheet positions (trade receivables and trade payables denominated in USD), the amount of which is presented in operating income.

- changes in deferred taxes resulting from these items are also adjusted if necessary.

Income statement for 2021

('000 EURO) Consolidated income statement December 31, 2021 Hedging Adjusted income statement December 31, 2021 Exchange rate result Change in fair value Revenue 375,877 3,886 379,763 Other operating revenue 954 954 Change in inventory: work-in-progress finished goods -9,878 -9,878 Raw material, Other Purchases external charges -239,485 -239,485 Personnel expenses -158,432 -158,432 Taxes -3,818 -3,818 Amortization -29,814 -29,814 Net operating provisions charge -12,395 -12,395 Net depreciation of current assets -678 -678 Other operating income 13,621 -839 12,782 Other operating expenses 12 12 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME -64,035 3,886 -839 -60,988 Operating Income Sales -17.04% -16.06% Other non-recurring operating income 15,551 15,551 Other non-recurring operating expenses -25,476 -25,476 OPERATING INCOME -73,959 3,886 -839 -70,912 Net Cost of debt -22,953 -22,953 Foreign Exchange gains/losses -9,263 -3,886 -422 -13,571 Change in fair value of financial derivative instruments 141 -141 0 Other financial incomes and expenses -2,741 -2,741 FINANCIAL RESULT -34,815 -3,886 -563 -39,265 Income tax -2,200 -2,200 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD -110,975 0 -1,402 -112,377 • Of which, Owners of the parent -110,975 0 -1,402 -112,377 • Of which, Non-controlling interests 0 0 0 0

Income statement for 2020

En milliers d'euros Compte de résultat consolidé

31/12/2020 Couverture de change Compte de résultat ajusté 31/12/2020 Résultat de change Variation de juste valeur Chiffre d'affaires 413,232 413,232 Autres produits de l'activité 497 497 Production stockée -24,426 -24,426 Achats consommés et charges externes -263,544 -263,544 Charges de personnel -158,200 -158,200 Impôts et taxes -5,940 -5,940 Dotations aux amortissements et pertes de valeur -31,879 -31,879 Dotations nettes aux provisions d'exploitation -12,246 -12,246 Dotations nettes aux actifs circulants 155 155 Autres produits 13,486 7,416 20,902 Autres charges -5,615 -5,615 RESULTAT OPERATIONNEL COURANT -74,478 0 7,416 -67,062 Résultat opérationnel chiffre d'affaires -18.02% -16.23% Autres produits opérationnels non courants 4,196 4,196 Autres charges opérationnelles non courantes -102,500 -102,500 RESULTAT OPERATIONNEL -172,782 0 7,416 -165,366 Coût de l'endettement financier net -3,854 -3,854 Gains et pertes de change -13,470 -342 -13,812 Gains et pertes latents sur instruments financiers dérivés 16,240 -16,240 0 Autres produits et charges financières -1,574 -1,574 RESULTAT FINANCIER -2,657 0 -16,582 -19,239 Impôts sur les bénéfices -14,127 -14,127 RESULTAT NET -189,566 0 -9,166 -198,732 • dont attribuable aux propriétaires de la société mère -189,566 0 -9,166 -198,732 • dont attribuable aux participations ne donnant pas le contrôle 0 0 0 0

Consolidated financial statements (IFRS)

Consolidated Income statement

('000 EURO) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Revenue 375,877 413,232 Other operating revenue 954 497 Change in inventory: work-in-progress finished goods -9,878 -24,426 Raw material, Other Purchases external charges -239,485 -263,544 Personnel expenses -158,432 -158,200 Taxes -3,818 -5,940 Amortization -29,814 -31,879 Net operating provisions charge -12,395 -12,246 Net depreciation of current assets -678 155 Other operating income 13,621 13,486 Other operating expenses 12 -5,615 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME -64,035 -74,478 Other non-recurring operating income 15,551 4,196 Other non-recurring operating expenses -25,476 -102,500 OPERATING INCOME -73,959 -172,783 Net Cost of debt -22,953 -3,854 Foreign Exchange gains/losses -9,263 -13,470 Change in fair value of financial derivative instruments 141 16,240 Other financial incomes and expenses -2,741 -1,574 FINANCIAL RESULT -34,815 -2,657 Income tax -2,200 -14,127 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD -110,975 -189,566 • Of which, Owners of the parent -110,975 -189,566 • Of which, Non-controlling interests 0 0

Consolidated Balance sheet

('000 EURO) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Goodwill 16,431 0 Intangible assets 67,541 56,022 Tangible assets 155,433 154,155 Other financial assets 5,105 4,291 Deferred tax assets 913 684 Financial derivative instruments 4,299 0 Other non-current assets 775 129 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 250,497 215,282 Inventories 124,298 115,122 Accounts receivable 85,771 65,269 Tax receivable 9,829 11,509 Financial derivative instruments 2,574 3,347 Other current assets 1,613 1,816 Cash Cash Equivalents 277,659 77,614 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 501,746 274,676 TOTAL ASSETS 752,243 489,957 ('000 EURO) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Share capital 132,746 189,637 Share premium 326,064 213,658 Treasury stock -477 -455 Other reserves -196,695 -176,119 Derivatives future cash flow hedges 323 509 Group net result -110,975 -189,566 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT OWNERS 150,986 37,664 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 150,986 37,664 Loans and bank borrowings 325,453 215,546 Refundable Advances 20,886 22,359 Employee benefits 16,060 16,294 Non-current provisions 25,281 26,445 Deferred tax liabilities 3,012 29 Financial derivative instruments 4,568 0 Other non-current liabilities 6,297 3,650 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 401,557 284,323 Loans and bank borrowings (less than 1 year) 17,353 9,707 Refundable Advances 2,966 2,254 Current provisions 15,046 18,096 Accounts payable 122,729 89,480 Income tax liabilities 1,811 2,745 Contracts liabilities 33,700 38,982 Other current liabilities 4,262 3,844 Financial derivative instruments 1,832 2,863 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 199,700 167,970 TOTAL LIABILITIES 601,257 452,293 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 752,243 489,957

Consolidated cash flow statement

('000 EURO) Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Net result for the period -110,975 -189,566 Adjustments related to non-cash activities : Depreciation and provisions 26,153 85,126 Fair value gains/losses -20 -16,240 Net (gains)/losses on disposal of assets 200 116 Other non-cash items 240 770 Others (*) 15,378 675 CASH FLOWS AFTER COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAXES -69,024 -119,119 Income taxes 2,200 14,127 Net Cost of debt 20,795 3,854 CASH FLOWS BEFORE COST OF DEBT AND INCOME TAXES -46,029 -101,139 Changes in inventories net of provisions 14,419 57,799 Changes in client and other receivables net of provisions -13,240 93,490 Changes in suppliers and other payables 22,760 -60,098 Income tax paid -4,710 -2,628 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -26,801 -12,575 Effect of changes in group structure (**) -32,926 51 Purchase of tangible and intangible assets (including changes in payables to fixed asset suppliers) -16,045 -12,687 Purchase of financial assets -941 0 Increase (decrease) in loans and advances made 248 -583 Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets 97 669 Dividends received 0 3 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -49,567 -12,547 Proceeds from issue of shares 221,139 0 Purchase or disposal of treasury shares -22 1,388 Proceeds from borrowings 129,670 124,362 Repayments of borrowings -36,162 0 Repayments of lease liabilities -5,911 -5,817 Financial interest paid -18,636 -3,761 Flows from refundable advances -761 -846 Other flows from financing operation (***) -13,291 -45,516 CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 276,025 69,809 Effects of exchange rate changes 375 -860 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 200,031 43,827 Opening cash and cash equivalents position 77,589 33,762 Closing cash and cash equivalents position 277,620 77,589

(*) In 2021, reclassification as flows from financing activities mainly relating to accrued interest on repayable advances (+€1.6m) and the impact of the unwinding of the hedging portfolio (+€14.6m).

(**) Composed of the acquisition price of Technical Airborne Components (TAC) net of cash acquired for -€31.4 million and the acquisition of Shimtec de Mexico for -€1.6 million

(***) of which the impact of the unwinding of the hedging portfolio for -€14.6m

Glossary

Organic Growth

Organic growth excludes EUR/USD currency impacts (by applying a constant exchange rate for the periods considered) and by applying a constant Group structure.

Recurring operating income

In order to better reflect the current economic performance, the Group uses a sub-total named "recurring operating income" which excludes from operating income, non-recurring items (income or expenses) which are inherently difficult to predict due to their unusual, irregular or non-recurring nature. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles applied to consolidatedfinancial statements.

EBITDA

EBITDA corresponds to operating income before depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses.

Recurring EBITDA

Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before recurring amortization, depreciation and impairment losses. Details of non-recurring items are presented in the Group's accounting principles from consolidation financial statements.

Operating free cash flow

Operating free cash flow corresponds to cash flow from operating activities and from investing activities excluding income tax paid.

Net debt

Net debt corresponds to loans and bank borrowings (over one year) and loans and bank borrowings (less than one year) which include factoring and bank overdrafts less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt also includes financial debt from finance lease contracts.

