Gemini Industries: Gemini Coatings Acquires Lenmar Wood Finishes & Coatings From Benjamin Moore

EL RENO, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Gemini Coatings, a 100% employee-owned wood coatings manufacturing company, has entered into an agreement to acquire Lenmar® Wood Finishes & Coatings, a trusted brand of fine wood finishes, from Benjamin Moore, North America's leading paint, color and coatings company.

"Lenmar has been a trusted brand in the wood coatings market for more than 65 years and has grown its loyal customer base since it was acquired by Benjamin Moore in 2008," said Chris Hicks, President/CEO of Gemini Coatings. "Our companies share a mission to provide high performing, quality wood coatings to the independent channel and wood flooring professionals across North America. We already have many established relationships with the Benjamin Moore network with our well-known product portfolio and are excited to add the Lenmar brand to the Gemini family of products."

The acquisition of Lenmar further enforces Gemini's mission of providing its partners with an 'Unrivaled Customer Experience' through exceptional service, reliable product quality and trusted expertise. By purchasing Lenmar, Gemini will be better positioned to deliver a world class customer experience through its dedicated employee-owners' focus on the wood coatings market.

"Wood coatings are our specialty," said Hicks. "This acquisition will enable current Lenmar customers to keep exclusive access to the products they have come to rely on, combined with Gemini's sharply-focused sales and technical teams and broader product offering. With this acquisition, Gemini will expand its market share and drive efficiencies in our manufacturing plants."

About Gemini Coatings

Gemini manufactures and distributes wood coatings across North America. Gemini has supplied paint companies, industrial wood coatings distributors and OEM wood coatings users for nearly 60 years. For more information, visit Gemini-Coatings.com.

