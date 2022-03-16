Anzeige
EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Agreement with Mastercard to Support Development of Local 'Pay by Account' Solution and Appoints New CEO in Australia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Mastercard Asia Pacific Pte Ltd ("Mastercard") to support the development of its account-to-account capabilities in Australia.

Pay by Account powered by Mastercard will support local Australian banking and fintech partners in providing a safer, simpler, smarter way to make, receive and manage everyday payments using a bank account. The solution will utilize the country's new open banking framework combined with Mastercard's tokenisation, cyber and anti-fraud technology - enabling partners to provide a more streamlined and secure alternative to traditional account-to-account payment methods.

President & Group CEO of EonX Technologies Inc. Andrew Kallen says, "We are honored to be expanding on our partnership with Mastercard and are truly excited to work with the team on these game changing capabilities. This solution will redefine the real-time payments landscape whilst offering a high level of consumer confidence with bank transfers as a safe and trusted payment channel".

EonX also confirms the appointment of award-winning fintech leader Kristofer Rogers, as CEO of the group's Australian subsidiary, EonX Services Pty Ltd. Rogers, who has over 18 years' experience, has led financial technology companies such as Zepto (formerly Split Payments) through their growth stage, to his most recent success at Mambu, the $5 billion-valued core banking platform giant. Kris was named CEO Magazine's Start-Up Executive of the Year in 2019.

Kallen says "Kris brings unrivalled experience to the table which will accelerate our technology development and increase our delivery capabilities globally. As EonX continues to secure some major client wins, this is the perfect time to bring in someone of Kris' calibre to lead and grow the Australian team, whilst I continue to focus on our international market expansion and M&A opportunities".

On his appointment, Rogers says "I've been watching the EonX journey for some time and have been impressed with their ability to strategically and effectively deliver large scale programs for major enterprize clients. Their strong culture of innovation has delivered what I think are the best digital wallet and loyalty solutions in market today".

On the future, Rogers commented, "I am so excited to lead the Australian team through a period of strong growth and also focus on the EonX payments division, where there are some truly ground-breaking projects to come in 2022 and beyond".

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

On behalf of the board of directors of
EONX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Andrew Kallen"
President & Group CEO

For more information about EonX please contact:

Andrew Kallen
President & Group CEO
EONX Technologies Inc.
Telephone: +18036767776
Email:investors@eonx.com
Website: www.eonx.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EonX Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693400/EonX-Technologies-Inc-Signs-Agreement-with-Mastercard-to-Support-Development-of-Local-Pay-by-Account-Solution-and-Appoints-New-CEO-in-Australia

