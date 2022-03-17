Automated Sortation System Market Size anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 14.35 Bn by 2030 - Future Market Insights

Automated Sortation System Market by Equipment (Pop-up Rollers & ARB Sorters, Pivoting Arms & Paddle Sorters, Tilt-tray Sorters, Cross Belt Sorters, Pouch/ Pocket Sorters, Sliding Shoe Sorters), Component (Hardware, Software), System (Unit Sorters, Case Sorters, Combo Sorters) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2030

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR certified market research firm in its latest report pegs the global market for automated sortation system to surpass a valuation of US$ 14.34 Bn by the end of 2030.

Automated Sortation System Market Size (2022) US$ 8.09 Bn Revenue Forecast (2030) US$ 14.35 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2030) 7.4% CAGR Dominant Regional Market Europe (25.6% share)

With accuracy and efficiency of automated sortation systems set to boost KPIs, manufacturers are steadily scaling up logistics and warehousing businesses to improve sorting and picking. Automated sortation are giving and uptick to profit margins by a respectable 1% gain and helping to reduce the total cycle time for orders.

With newer sortation systems having sortation rates close to 100%, operators within the automated sortation system market are increasing their own reliability index through timely deliveries thus gaining an edge in the overall market. Better throughputs help stakeholders prepare well for capacity forecasts.

Key Takeaways of Automated Sortation System Market

Modern drive systems in automated sortation systems to reduce CO2 emissions by 80%

Accuracy of automated sortation system set to boost perfect order percentage by 3%-4%

Medium throughput sorters will be most lucrative and are slated to capture 46% of the market share through 2030

33% is the overall revenue share of the top 3 countries in the automated sortation system market

Linear automated sorters will witness the most prolific growth through 2030

The COVID-19 Impact on Automated Sortation System Market

The prevailing pandemic has severely obstructed growth within the automotive and air cargo segments which have been majorly hit. However pharmaceutical and food and beverages are seen to benefit. With food and beverage production and supply being deemed as essential services and pharmaceutical sector seeing a burst of innovation the market will see new drug formulations rolling out.

As the social distancing protocols have caused a paradigm shift towards online based shopping and goods procurement, this is turn have boosted the growth opportunities for e-commerce industry. With 60% of countries in partial lockdown, e-commerce is gaining significant traction thus helping businesses using automated sortation systems to scale up. On an optimistic note Future Market Insights anticipates the market to recover over the next 4-6 quarters. Despite the economic slowdown, the market has openly embraced automation without the need for human labour. This move has also led to better optimization of resources and various capital investments to minimize production overheads.

Automated Sortation System Market - Competitive Intelligence

Goods to person is one of the most upcoming and advanced automated solution driving order fulfilment. Today it has carved a niche for itself due to its importance in the supply chain. The leading stakeholders in the market easily occupy a wholesome 34% of the overall market share. Faster delivery times, lower cost positions and increased weight capacities are some of the main strategies of the leading players.

E-commerce giants such as Amazon, Walmart as well as CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) companies are showing increased inclination towards sortation systems. These companies are exclusively partnering with sortation system manufacturers for optimized sorting solutions at their warehouses. In land constrained, emerging markets, many players are focusing on integration of industrial and residential land uses. Vertical and flexible warehousing solutions is another trend players are capitalizing on.

Key Segments of Automated Sortation System Industry Survey

Automated Sortation System Market by Equipment:

Pop-Up Rollers & ARB Sorters

Pivoting Arms & Paddle Sorters

Tilt-tray Sorters

Cross Belt Sorters

Pouch/ Pocket Sorters

Sliding Shoe Sorters

Narrow Belt Sorters

Flat Sorters

Push Tray Sorters

Automated Sortation System Market by Component:

Hardware

Drives & Power Units



Conveyor Belts



Rollers & Wheels



Trays



Scanners & Sensors



Auxiliary Components

Software

Monitoring and Visual Inspections



Control Systems

Automated Sortation System Market by System:

Unit Sorters

Case Sorters

Combo Sorters

Automated Sortation System Market by Sorting:

Linear Sorters

Divert Systems

Circular Sorters

Automated Sortation System Market by End Use:

Courier & Logistics

Paper & Print

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Air Cargo

Leather Goods

General Manufacturing

Automated Sortation System Market by Load Capacity:

Up to 5kg Automated Sortation Systems

5 to 20 kg Automated Sortation Systems

20 to 35 kg Automated Sortation Systems

Above 35 kg Automated Sortation Systems

Automated Sortation System Market by Throughput Capacity:

High Throughput Sorters (15,000 sorts above)

Medium Throughput Sorters (5,000 to 15,000 sorts)

Low Throughput Sorters (Less than 5,000 sorts)

Automated Sortation System Market by Region:

North America Automated Sortation System Market

Latin America Automated Sortation System Market

Europe Automated Sortation System Market

East Asia Automated Sortation System Market

South Asia & Pacific Automated Sortation System Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Automated Sortation System Market

Key Questions Answered in the Report

At what CAGR is the global automated sortation system market predicted to grow during the forecast period?

What will be the valuation of the global automated sortation system market during the forecast period?

Who are the key automated sortation system manufacturers?

What market share is held by Europe ?

