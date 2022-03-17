Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022
WKN: 854002 ISIN: JP3351600006 Ticker-Symbol: SHD 
Tradegate
15.03.22
13:30 Uhr
42,390 Euro
-0,030
-0,07 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SHISEIDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHISEIDO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,90043,31007:12
41,88042,97016.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SE43,970-0,10 %
SHISEIDO CO LTD42,390-0,07 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.