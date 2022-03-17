

Danamon JCB Precious Credit Card

JAKARTA, Mar 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (Danamon) are pleased to announce the launch of the Danamon JCB Precious Credit Card."Danamon understands that everybody, especially the emerging affluent and affluent segment, who is the target market for the Danamon JCB Precious Credit Card, appreciates their freedom and responsibility. By collaborating with JCB, Danamon wants to optimize customer spending through various benefits that match each individual's unique inspiration to break free from their daily routines. This is in line with Danamon's commitment to become a financial enabler and catalyst to help customers control their finances," said Yasushi Itagaki, President Director of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk."I am delighted to launch the Danamon JCB Precious Credit Card with Bank Danamon which is one of the biggest commercial banks in Indonesia. The cardholders can enjoy not only daily use of their card inside Indonesia but also across the world by using JCB merchant network. After the pandemic, we hope our cardholders can enjoy traveling around the world with the Danamon JCB Precious Credit Card," said Takumi Takahashi, President Director of PT JCB International Indonesia.The Danamon JCB Precious Credit Card holders will immediately get a Haagen-Dazs bonus voucher worth Rp. 50,000 and holiday vouchers of up to Rp. 3,500,000 which can be used for flight tickets or staycations with shopping starting from Rp. 10,000,000 by using the Danamon JCB Precious Credit Card in the first 2 (two) months after the card is approved.Also, the Danamon JCB Precious Credit Card holders can access JCB acceptance network with about 37 million merchants globally and enjoy special offers at selected merchants and customer services at JCB Plaza around the world.About Bank DanamonPT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (IDX Code: BDMN) which was established in 1956, as of March 31, 2021, manages total consolidated assets of Rp 193 trillion with its subsidiary, namely PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk. (Adira Finance). In terms of share ownership, 92.47% of Danamon's shares are owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and 7.53% owned by the public. Danamon is supported by a network of 846 conventional branch offices, Sharia units and subsidiary branch offices as well as more than 60,000 Danamon ATM networks, ATM Bersama, PRIMA and ALTO spread across 33 provinces. In addition to the physical network, Danamon services can also be accessed through Danamon Online Banking, mobile banking through the D-Bank and D-Card applications, SMS Banking, and phone banking services through Hello Danamon.With a variety of financial products and services, Danamon is ready to serve the needs of customers from various segments including Consumer, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Wholesale (Corporate and Commercial), and Sharia banking as well as automotive financing through Adira Finance. In July 2020, Danamon also launched the Danamon Optimal segmentation to assist the upwardly mobile segment in managing finances. Danamon Optimal consists of products and services according to the needs of these individuals, from savings, loans to insurance equipped with all-digital services for ease of transactions. Danamon Optimal is expected to help customers belonging to this segment to be able to control their finances easily and wisely.As part of MUFG, a global financial group as well as Japan's largest bank and one of the world's leading financial institutions, Danamon will be able to access MUFG's strengths, expertise and network to serve our customers and facilitate Danamon's growth in realizing long-term value for all stakeholders. Danamon received an award as ranked first in the SLE Index 2021 for the BUKU IV Bank category from the 2021 Satisfaction Loyalty Engagement Awards event organized by Marketing Research Indonesia and Infobank. Danamon also won first place at the 9th Infobank Digital Brand Awards 2020 in the category of Conventional Commercial Banks with Core Capital of IDR 30 trillion and above (BUKU IV) with assets below IDR 500 trillion. Internationally, Danamon was also the Best Digital Bank Indonesia at the Asiamoney Best Bank Awards 2020. Danamon also received the Asia Traiblazer 2020 Award from Retail Banking International (RBI) with the title Highly Commended in the Best Digital Banking Initiative category. In addition, Danamon received the 2020 DX Gamechanger Award from IDC for the company's digital transformation.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 37 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/