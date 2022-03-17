Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in B2B solutions in digital audio, (ISIN code: BE0974334667 mnemonic: ALAVY) presents Targetplay, a new division within its Targetspot business unit that will focus on the fast-growing market for audio advertising in video games and apps.

There are more than 3.1 billion gamers worldwide, including 668 million in Europe1. The fast-growing and innovative gaming market segment (estimated at $120 billion in 20212) requires a specific approach from AudioValley.

"Targetspot has always been a pioneer in the world of audio advertising. We are continuing this tradition with Targetplay: we are taking up the challenge of inserting audio advertising spaces without interrupting the user's game or activity.

Advertising in a gaming environment and in applications offers two major advantages. On the one hand, it is a great way to reach and appeal to a young target audience. On the other hand, it is a non-invasive way to bring brands to the fore. But we also see gaming and the wider in-app market as a way to inspire new advertisers", explains Mario Cabanas, General Manager of Targetspot.

Targetplay will be the contact point for advertisers wishing to reach new audiences within the online gaming and in-app ecosystem.

The new division will also be in charge of innovation and new advertising technologies within Targetspot. The rise of virtual reality, the development of Web 3.0 and metaverses are already fertile ground.

"We have been experimenting with innovative forms of advertising in mobile gaming since 2020 with partners such as Audiomob, Odeeo and Aequus. Given this experience in the field, the enthusiasm of our partners and the market outlook, we expect growth in this segment to take off in 2022", says Adam Pattison, Global Head of Targetplay.

In 2021, Targetspot posted sales of €26 million, up 54% from 2020 (at constant exchange rates). In 2022, with the deployment of Targetplay, AudioValley's main business unit (92% of the group's turnover) is expected to continue to grow at a sustained pace.

FUTURE UPDATE

Annual results: 21 April 2022, before trading opens

About AudioValley

AudioValley, based in Brussels in the heart of Europe, has been a pioneer and leader in digital audio since 2007. Active throughout the value chain in its sector, and with a global network, AudioValley offers its customers partners solutions to develop their business through digital audio, both locally and internationally.

The Group is home to iconic brands: Targetspot for the monetisation of digital audio content, Jamendo for music sales, Bridger for music rights management, Shoutcast for streaming technologies and podcast management, and Winamp, the iconic audio player.

The audio sector is undergoing an unprecedented digital revolution with ultra-connected consumers who want access to the best audio content wherever and whenever they want. To cater for these new consumer trends, AudioValley is developing technologies that allow people to instantly enjoy the benefits of digital audio and services that create links between brands and consumers, between publishers and their audience, between publishers and brands, and between artists and music lovers. AudioValley is present in 9 countries and employs 150 employees worldwide. www.audiovalley.com

1 Source: GlobalWebIndex-Playedavideogameonanydevice-EU5+NordicsQ42020vsQ42019

2 According to data.ai: https://www.data.ai/fr/insights/mobile-gaming/2021-gaming-spotlight/

