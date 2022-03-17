The transaction concludes the successful 20-year joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and UBS Asset Management's Real Estate Private Markets business in Japan

UBS expects to record a gain in Asset Management and a CET1 capital increase related to the sale of approximately USD 0.9 billion upon close of the transaction, expected to be in April 2022

UBS's asset management, wealth management and investment banking businesses operating in Japan are not affected by the sale

Regulatory News:

UBS AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

UBS Group and UBS AG ("UBS") today announced that UBS Asset Management has agreed with its joint venture partner, Mitsubishi Corporation, to sell Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. ("MC-UBSR") to KKR Co. Inc ("KKR"). The transaction is expected to close in April 2022, subject to required filings and regulatory approvals.

MC-UBSR was established in 2000 in the initial days of the J-REIT market as a joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and UBS Asset Management's Real Estate Private Markets business. MC-UBSR has grown into one of the largest real estate asset management companies in Japan today. MC-UBSR manages two Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed J-REITs Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) and Industrial Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (IIF) with total assets under management of approximately USD 15 billion.

KKR is committed to further developing the MC-UBSR business, while ensuring continuity with the existing strategy, and is committed to leveraging its network and global resources to create value for JMF and IIF unitholders.

Suni Harford, President of UBS Asset Management, said; "In partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation, we are proud to have developed MC-UBSR into a leading real estate platform in Japan. We are confident that KKR is well placed to take this business forward and wish the MC-UBSR team every success for the future. The Japanese market remains a cornerstone of our Real Estate Private Markets business in Asia Pacific, and we remain focused on serving the needs of our clients and capturing growth opportunities in this strategically important region. Through our rapidly growing real estate investment unit, UBS Japan Advisors, we will continue to advise our clients on Japanese property investments."

UBS Investment Bank acted as exclusive financial advisor to UBS Asset Management, Mitsubishi Corporation and MC-UBSR on the transaction.

