Technical appraisal (type 'A' ATEx) granted by the CSTB for a large number of structures

Lifespan of 100 years

Expanded environmental classes for indoor and outdoor use

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, today announces that its H-UKR cement has become the first clinker-free cement in the world to be validated by the CSTB (Centre Scientifique et Technique du Bâtiment, i.e. Scientific and Technical Center for Building) for structural applications on all types of structures.

Following four years of physical, chemical and mechanical trials, H-UKR cement has benefited from Technical Appraisal (type 'A' ATEx) from the CSTB, the public company that guarantees the quality and safety of buildings. This evaluation covers a very large number of buildings from individual homes to tower blocks for various structural applications (floors, shells, beams, columns, etc.) The design of concrete structures based on H-UKR cement is undertaken in accordance with Eurocode 2 and Eurocode 8, design standards recognized in France and Europe.

H-UKR's ETPM (Évaluation Technique de Produits et Matériaux, i.e. technical evaluation of products and materials) has just been enhanced and more objectifies the sustainability and quality of H-UKR cement by validating the expected lifespan of 100 years, thus paving the way for concrete based on H-UKR cement to be used in civil engineering structures (bridges, tunnels, etc.)

Similarly, this latest version of ETPM introduces new exposure classes (XC1, XC2, XC3, XC4, XF1) hence enabling concrete based on H-UKR cement to be used in both indoor and outdoor structures.

Validated and granted by the CSTB, these evaluations come on top of the many approvals and accreditations already received by the Company, thus enabling it to further strengthen its barriers to entry. These evaluations also demonstrate the impetus provided by the strategic partnership deal signed in November facilitating relations between the two entities.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "In the midst of ongoing frenetic communication regarding carbon neutrality, Hoffmann Green Cement is as usual endeavouring to back its announcements with verified and evaluated elements. The granting of these evaluations further objectifies the quality of our cement, notably with the awarding of a lifespan of 100 years. In this regard, we would like to thank the CSTB's teams for drafting this unprecedented technical appraisal and our own teams who are working tirelessly on seeking innovative decarbonized solutions to preserve tomorrow's world".

Stéphanie Bondoux, Director of Certification and Accreditation, added: "These evaluations are the result of close collaboration between the CSTB and Hoffmann Green teams. They illustrate the safety, sustainability, lifespan and performances of concrete made with H-UKR cement that will henceforth be seen as a standard technique for insurers and technical controllers for superstructure applications such as columns, beams, shells and slabs. Its use will thus be facilitated. Hoffmann Green will continue the assessment work undertaken on concrete based on H-UKR cement in order to open it up to numerous other applications and hence meet our clients' needs."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

