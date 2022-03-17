Anzeige
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 16

17 March 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 March 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 45,846
Weighted average purchase price paid: 418.5005 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 420 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 416 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 45,846 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 246,045,577, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 March 2022)

Number of ordinary shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transaction
(UK Time)		Transaction reference numberVenue
454418.50 09:19:0000057728177TRLO0LSE
386418.50 09:19:0000057728176TRLO0LSE
400418.50 09:19:0000057728175TRLO0LSE
632418.50 09:19:0000057728178TRLO0LSE
400418.50 09:19:0000057728179TRLO0LSE
1132417.50 09:19:0100057728180TRLO0LSE
300418.00 09:29:3500057728726TRLO0LSE
900418.00 09:29:3500057728727TRLO0LSE
73418.00 09:29:3500057728728TRLO0LSE
435417.50 09:38:1200057729155TRLO0LSE
900417.50 09:38:1200057729156TRLO0LSE
52417.50 09:38:1200057729157TRLO0LSE
645417.50 09:38:1200057729158TRLO0LSE
639417.50 09:38:1200057729159TRLO0LSE
99416.00 10:10:1300057732114TRLO0LSE
300416.00 10:10:1300057732115TRLO0LSE
300416.00 10:10:1300057732116TRLO0LSE
300416.00 10:10:1300057732117TRLO0LSE
383416.00 10:10:1300057732118TRLO0LSE
645416.00 10:10:1300057732119TRLO0LSE
639416.00 10:10:1300057732120TRLO0LSE
281416.00 10:27:1700057733507TRLO0LSE
1007416.00 10:38:0000057734218TRLO0LSE
1134418.00 11:01:5000057736243TRLO0LSE
1375418.00 11:01:5000057736244TRLO0LSE
416418.00 11:21:3600057737487TRLO0LSE
793418.00 11:21:3600057737488TRLO0LSE
743418.50 11:21:3600057737489TRLO0LSE
402418.50 11:21:3600057737490TRLO0LSE
89418.50 11:21:3600057737491TRLO0LSE
467418.00 11:32:0800057738239TRLO0LSE
831418.00 11:32:0800057738240TRLO0LSE
1385420.00 11:45:2200057738863TRLO0LSE
1152419.50 11:45:2300057738864TRLO0LSE
1087419.00 11:59:4900057739648TRLO0LSE
1236418.00 12:16:0400057740256TRLO0LSE
10000418.75 12:17:0100057740293TRLO0LSE
1140417.00 12:37:1500057740965TRLO0LSE
247417.50 13:00:3500057741888TRLO0LSE
300417.50 13:00:3500057741889TRLO0LSE
109417.50 13:00:3500057741890TRLO0LSE
618417.50 13:01:0200057741896TRLO0LSE
1173418.00 13:08:5600057742183TRLO0LSE
1268420.00 14:44:0400057749776TRLO0LSE
1192420.00 14:44:0400057749777TRLO0LSE
1151420.00 14:44:0400057749778TRLO0LSE
1306420.00 14:44:0400057749779TRLO0LSE
1187420.00 14:44:0400057749780TRLO0LSE
1334420.00 14:44:0400057749781TRLO0LSE
1219420.00 14:44:0400057749782TRLO0LSE
1190420.00 14:44:0400057749783TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
