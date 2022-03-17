Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

17 March 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 16 March 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 45,846 Weighted average purchase price paid : 418.5005 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 420 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 416 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 45,846 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 246,045,577, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 16 March 2022)

Number of ordinary shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction

(UK Time) Transaction reference number Venue 454 418.50 09:19:00 00057728177TRLO0 LSE 386 418.50 09:19:00 00057728176TRLO0 LSE 400 418.50 09:19:00 00057728175TRLO0 LSE 632 418.50 09:19:00 00057728178TRLO0 LSE 400 418.50 09:19:00 00057728179TRLO0 LSE 1132 417.50 09:19:01 00057728180TRLO0 LSE 300 418.00 09:29:35 00057728726TRLO0 LSE 900 418.00 09:29:35 00057728727TRLO0 LSE 73 418.00 09:29:35 00057728728TRLO0 LSE 435 417.50 09:38:12 00057729155TRLO0 LSE 900 417.50 09:38:12 00057729156TRLO0 LSE 52 417.50 09:38:12 00057729157TRLO0 LSE 645 417.50 09:38:12 00057729158TRLO0 LSE 639 417.50 09:38:12 00057729159TRLO0 LSE 99 416.00 10:10:13 00057732114TRLO0 LSE 300 416.00 10:10:13 00057732115TRLO0 LSE 300 416.00 10:10:13 00057732116TRLO0 LSE 300 416.00 10:10:13 00057732117TRLO0 LSE 383 416.00 10:10:13 00057732118TRLO0 LSE 645 416.00 10:10:13 00057732119TRLO0 LSE 639 416.00 10:10:13 00057732120TRLO0 LSE 281 416.00 10:27:17 00057733507TRLO0 LSE 1007 416.00 10:38:00 00057734218TRLO0 LSE 1134 418.00 11:01:50 00057736243TRLO0 LSE 1375 418.00 11:01:50 00057736244TRLO0 LSE 416 418.00 11:21:36 00057737487TRLO0 LSE 793 418.00 11:21:36 00057737488TRLO0 LSE 743 418.50 11:21:36 00057737489TRLO0 LSE 402 418.50 11:21:36 00057737490TRLO0 LSE 89 418.50 11:21:36 00057737491TRLO0 LSE 467 418.00 11:32:08 00057738239TRLO0 LSE 831 418.00 11:32:08 00057738240TRLO0 LSE 1385 420.00 11:45:22 00057738863TRLO0 LSE 1152 419.50 11:45:23 00057738864TRLO0 LSE 1087 419.00 11:59:49 00057739648TRLO0 LSE 1236 418.00 12:16:04 00057740256TRLO0 LSE 10000 418.75 12:17:01 00057740293TRLO0 LSE 1140 417.00 12:37:15 00057740965TRLO0 LSE 247 417.50 13:00:35 00057741888TRLO0 LSE 300 417.50 13:00:35 00057741889TRLO0 LSE 109 417.50 13:00:35 00057741890TRLO0 LSE 618 417.50 13:01:02 00057741896TRLO0 LSE 1173 418.00 13:08:56 00057742183TRLO0 LSE 1268 420.00 14:44:04 00057749776TRLO0 LSE 1192 420.00 14:44:04 00057749777TRLO0 LSE 1151 420.00 14:44:04 00057749778TRLO0 LSE 1306 420.00 14:44:04 00057749779TRLO0 LSE 1187 420.00 14:44:04 00057749780TRLO0 LSE 1334 420.00 14:44:04 00057749781TRLO0 LSE 1219 420.00 14:44:04 00057749782TRLO0 LSE 1190 420.00 14:44:04 00057749783TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

