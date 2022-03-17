India surpassed 5GW of cumulative, "open-access" solar capacity in December.From pv magazine India India installed 1.2GW of open-access solar (solar backed by private contracts) in 2021, from just 383MW added in 2020, according to a new report by Mercom India. The nation surpassed 5GW of cumulative, "open-access" solar capacity in December 2021. Most of the new capacity was installed in the state of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Karnataka continues to lead with 38% of the country's cumulative open-access solar capacity. The development pipeline for open-access solar projects ...

