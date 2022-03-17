Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2022The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2022Das Instrument MTBB US14167R2094 CARECLOUD INC.PREF. SR. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2022The instrument MTBB US14167R2094 CARECLOUD INC.PREF. SR. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2022Das Instrument 9TE SE0006994448 SPECTRUMONE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2022The instrument 9TE SE0006994448 SPECTRUMONE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2022Das Instrument LUB US5492821013 LUBY'S INC. DL-,32 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2022The instrument LUB US5492821013 LUBY'S INC. DL-,32 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2022Das Instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2022The instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2022Das Instrument OS70 US6742152076 OASIS PETROLEUM DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2022The instrument OS70 US6742152076 OASIS PETROLEUM DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2022Das Instrument IUGK LU0166421692 INV.FDS-I.GL CONS.FD EO A INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2022The instrument IUGK LU0166421692 INV.FDS-I.GL CONS.FD EO A INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2022