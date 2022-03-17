Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
17.03.22
08:04 Uhr
1,182 Euro
+0,022
+1,90 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
17.03.2022 | 08:31
113 Leser
Hibernia REIT plc: Hibernia sells the Forum for EUR30.8m

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Hibernia sells the Forum for EUR30.8m 17-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hibernia sells the Forum for EUR30.8m Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") announces it has exchanged contracts to sell the Forum to a company controlled by Spear Street Capital for EUR30.8m. The price is in-line with the September 2021 carrying value and the transaction is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2022. The Forum is situated on Commons Street in Dublin's International Financial Services Centre ("IFSC") and comprises 47,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation over two floors, constructed in 2003, above a four-storey car park with 370 spaces. The offices, which benefit from the use of 50 car parking spaces, are currently vacant. The remaining 320 car parking spaces are utilised by Park Rite Limited, paying EUR0.6m per annum, on a lease that expires in mid-2033. Edwina Governey, Chief Investment Officer of Hibernia, said:

"Following the disposal of Dockland Central late last year, the sale of the Forum will enable us to recycle further capital into the delivery of Harcourt Square and Clanwilliam, consistent with our strategic priorities of asset clustering and ESG excellence, as well as giving us capacity for future acquisition opportunities."

ENDS

Contacts:

Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100

Edwina Governey, Chief Investment Officer

Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer

Murray Consultants

Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie

About Hibernia REIT plc

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      HBRN 
LEI Code:    635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  149625 
EQS News ID:  1304857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
