Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - ProBiotix Health Plc

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: PROBIOTIX HEALTH PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Cavalier Suite The Barracks Wakefield Road Pontefract WF8 4HH Tel: 020 7933 8786 (via Walbrook pr) DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Adam Reynolds (Non-executive Chairman) Stephen O'Hara (Chief Executive Officer) Mikkel Hvid-Hansen (Commercial Director) Marco Caspani (Non-executive Director) APPLICANT SECTOR: Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: ProBiotix develops probiotics (live microbes that, when ingested, can alter the composition of the microbiome, and improve human health) to tackle cardiovascular disease and other lifestyle conditions which are affecting growing numbers of people across the world. ProBiotix's cholesterol reducing probiotic, Lactobacillus plantarum ECGC13110402 ("LP-LDL(R)), is manufactured in pharmaceutical GMP-certified facilities and protected worldwide by in the region of 5 patent families, comprising 27 patents and pending patent applications, and 22 trademarks. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Peterhouse Capital Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: TBC; Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): TBC SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shareholder Current Ordinary Shares % Ordinary Shares on Admission % on Admission OptiBiotix Health plc 100,000,000 100 TBC TBC Global Prime Partners Ltd* - - TBC TBC

*As nominee recipient of the Ordinary Shares to be transferred by OptiBiotix Health plc to its shareholders

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

Thursday, 31 March 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.probiotixhealth.com

