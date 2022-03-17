Anzeige
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission - ProBiotix Health Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 17-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
 
PROBIOTIX HEALTH PLC 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
 
Cavalier Suite 
The Barracks 
Wakefield Road 
Pontefract 
WF8 4HH 
 
Tel: 020 7933 8786 (via Walbrook pr) 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
 
Adam Reynolds (Non-executive Chairman) 
Stephen O'Hara (Chief Executive Officer) 
Mikkel Hvid-Hansen (Commercial Director) 
Marco Caspani (Non-executive Director) 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
 
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
 
ProBiotix develops probiotics (live microbes that, when ingested, can alter the composition of the microbiome, and 
improve human health) to tackle cardiovascular disease and other lifestyle conditions which are affecting growing 
numbers of people across the world. 
 
ProBiotix's cholesterol reducing probiotic, Lactobacillus plantarum ECGC13110402 ("LP-LDL(R)), is manufactured in 
pharmaceutical GMP-certified facilities and protected worldwide by in the region of 5 patent families, comprising 27 
patents and pending patent applications, and 22 trademarks. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
 
TBC; Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
 
TBC 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
Shareholder        Current Ordinary Shares %  Ordinary Shares on Admission % on Admission 
OptiBiotix Health plc 
              100,000,000       100 TBC             TBC 
 
Global Prime Partners Ltd* 
              -            -  TBC             TBC

*As nominee recipient of the Ordinary Shares to be transferred by OptiBiotix Health plc to its shareholders

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

Thursday, 31 March 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.probiotixhealth.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1304789 17-March-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

