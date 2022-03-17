Tellimer Group (Tellimer), the London-headquartered financial technology, data and information provider today announced that Scriber, it's brand new all-in-one content creator stack, has entered open beta with a full launch planned in early 2022.

Combining Tellimer's unique blend of financial experience and cutting-edge technology, Scriber is the only content creation tool built specifically for finance and investment writers. Featuring a powerful content editor, web publishing, email newsletter distribution and simplified readership analytics, it will empower finance writers and content creators with everything they need to build and grow their own subscription business.

During Scriber's open beta, financial writers, analysts, economists, investors and more will be invited to create an online publication with a custom subdomain, write and publish web content, send email newsletters to their own contacts and access readership analytics for free. Paid content, custom subscriptions and payments integration will be introduced in early 2022.

"As private investing continues to boom, the demand for investment insights and perspectives is growing," said Duncan Wales, CEO of Tellimer Group. "Scriber has been built specifically for financial writers and experts who want to share their insights with a new generation of private investors. Through our all-in-one content creator stack, writers on Scriber will be able to fully realise the value of their expertise and build their own subscription business."

"In Scriber, we've built a product that really speaks to the needs of finance writers," said Ian Watt, Chief Product Officer of Tellimer Group. "Our platform completely simplifies the content creation process so that writers can focus on bringing their content to market quickly and easily. Our open beta phase will give writers the opportunity to use Scriber for their content creation endeavours and allow us to hear valuable feedback on the platform."

Scriber is the latest proprietary fintech product from Tellimer Technologies, following the launch of their market-leading investment research platform Tellimer Insights in 2020, and AI data extraction tool Parsel in 2021

About Tellimer

Tellimer is a London headquartered fintech start-up that empowers the world's finance professionals with the technology, information, and data they need to succeed. Our online investment research platform, Tellimer Insights, connects over 20,000 investors to the expertise they need to make better business decisions, all from the convenience of their smart device. And our ground-breaking content management tool, Scriber, will empower content creators to build a business from their expertise easily and efficiently.

