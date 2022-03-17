Initial Capital of £20 Million to Back Early-Stage Businesses Solving the Planet's Biggest Challenges

Elbow Beach Capital, an impact investment company, announces the launch of a venture vehicle with an initial £20m of committed capital, focused on decarbonisation, sustainable energy, and social impact opportunities.

Elbow Beach Capital invests in early-stage businesses whose technologies have the potential to solve the planet's biggest challenges, while simultaneously achieving significant commercial growth. The fund targets long-term value creation, while working with founders and entrepreneurs to accelerate the development and implementation of positive impact technologies.

Elbow Beach Capital will invest across a range of opportunities including: innovative and disruptive technologies which decarbonise supply-chains and create profitable circular economies; sustainable energy technologies and infrastructure which reduce dependence on fossil fuels; and those which have a social impact, improving quality of lives through improved access and reduced costs.

Elbow Beach Capital was co-founded in 2021 by experienced investor and company founder Nick Charman, commercial and go-to-market strategist Jonathan Pollock, and conservation, sustainability and environmental technology expert, Thomas Hardy.

"Early-stage investment plays a vital role in the advancement of industry-wide solutions to mitigate climate change and improve lives. Elbow Beach Capital is committed to ensuring that every investment it makes helps to protect the future of our planet, its inhabitants, and its unique ecosystems," said Nick Charman, Co-Founder and Chairman

Elbow Beach Capital will make investments both within the UK, where it is headquartered, and globally, typically allocating between £0.5 million to £1.5 million of long-term growth capital to support:

Early-stage businesses (pre-seed to Series A)

Innovative and purpose-driven entrepreneurs with a commitment to improving lives

Unique and scalable solutions to significant social and environmental problems

Commercially viable companies with a clear runway to financial growth

"The sustainability and environmental technology sectors are expanding but growth will need to accelerate dramatically if governments are to meet their ambitious climate targets. We see a massive opportunity for value creation in early-stage investment across a range of impact verticals," said Jonathan Pollock, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are excited to start backing innovative and purpose-driven entrepreneurs," added Jonathan

"We are thrilled to be in a position to put our weight behind sustainable businesses with significant potential," said Thomas Hardy, Co-Founder and CTO. "We are looking forward to supporting founders in optimising their technologies and balancing growth and sustainability during a period of unprecedented innovation within impact sectors," added Thomas

With £20 million immediately deployable, Elbow Beach Capital expects to announce several investments in March and April.

Elbow Beach Capital

Elbow Beach Capital is a private investment company focused on sustainable energy, transition technology and social impact businesses. We support exceptional founders and their teams in scaling their businesses through capital investments, coupled with ESG and go-to-market expertise. We back innovative entrepreneurs who are building businesses that will have a positive impact on our planet and society.

For more information visit www.elbowbeachcapital.com.

Elbow Beach, Bermuda

Elbow Beach Capital is named after Elbow Beach, Bermuda. Over the course of their lives, each of our founders has enjoyed Elbow Beach's waters, wildlife, and coral reef. But the impact of climate change is becoming clearer and more worrying with every passing day. Weather patterns are changing, storms are worsening, and sea levels are rising. Small islands, such as Bermuda, are at the frontline, with those on the lowest incomes hit hardest by the negative economic consequences of climate change. Elbow Beach Capital is committed to ensuring that every investment we make helps to protect the future of our planet, its inhabitants and its ecosystems through technological advancement.

Elbow Beach Foundation

Elbow Beach Capital recognises that not all organisations undertaking important environmental, educational, and social projects are run for profit. To support these organisations, the company has launched Elbow Beach Foundation, which will identify two projects or organisations enabling positive social or environmental change and donate £25,000 to each of them annually. In addition, Elbow Beach Capital will commit 1% of its annual net profits to the Foundation.

