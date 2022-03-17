LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders from around the world have contributed to The State of Hospitality 2022 insight report, published by Sommet Education, world-leading education group specializing in hospitality management and the culinary arts.

The report, which uncovers the latest employment, skills and talent management issues within the global hospitality sector, features in-depth perspectives from hotel management, high-gastronomy, luxury, travel, tourism and other experts from international organizations and from France, India, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and UK.

Executives from Accor, Alain Ducasse Group, European Travel Commission, HOSPA - The Hospitality Professionals Association, HVS, Lartisien Group, L.E.K Consulting, Relais & Châteaux, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, United Nations World Tourism Organization, and World Travel and Tourism Council have all produced their visions on:

Employment and skills shortages (including in specific roles).

Initiatives in place to address these gaps.

Emerging talent areas that are needed.

Challenges around ethical recruitment, diversity, and inclusion within the workforce.

The role of and the need from, education and training providers to support these issues.

What can be done by government, and other industry/sector bodies, to help organizations attract, develop, and retain talent.

The report also includes analysis of contextual economic and financial data around industry growth, resilience, investment, and emerging jobs.

Writing in the report, Sommet Education CEO Benoît-Etienne Domenget, said: "Hospitality is more than a business. It is a community of contemporary nomads sharing the same curiosity for travel, an openness to different cultures, the attention to detail, the willingness to welcome and please others. Having spent the last 20 years in that industry, I have had the opportunity to experience how much people make a difference. People in our industry are more than a key success factor, they are the very heart of our DNA. Hospitality is a land of opportunities, and education is a key to seize them."

The State of Hospitality 2022 insight report, published by Sommet Education, is available to download here.

