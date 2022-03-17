InterCloud, a leading Cloud connectivity platform, today announces the appointment of Daniel Kurgan as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He joins InterCloud following the announcement, in February 2022, of a €100 million Series D fundraising round, which will accelerate the company's international development. Daniel brings his long executive experience in the global telecommunications market to assure InterCloud's growth objectives.

Daniel Kurgan joins the InterCloud Board of Directors after more than 15 years with BICS, a subsidiary of the Proximus telecommunications group. He joined BICS in 2005 as Vice President of Commercial Operations and became CEO in March 2007, a position he held until 2021. Under his leadership, the company gained 25% global market share and became a world leader in connectivity, interoperability, and authentication services. Daniel led multiple M&A transactions including the JV agreements with Swisscom and MTN, and the transforming acquisition of TeleSign in 2017.

Supporting InterCloud in its international development

InterCloud will benefit from Daniel Kurgan's deep knowledge of the global technology industry market and in particular his expertise in telecom infrastructure, connectivity, and the Cloud.

A seasoned and versatile leader of international organisations with a wide range of technical and strategic skills and experience in developing global business will enable InterCloud to expand into new markets. Daniel will support InterCloud founder and CEO Jérôme Dilouya and the entire management team in the company's global expansion and manage the growth strategy resulting from the latest fundraising led by Aleph Capital.

"I am delighted with the confidence InterCloud has shown in me with this appointment, and I relish the challenge it represents. InterCloud solutions will enable companies worldwide to optimise and secure access to their strategic resources in the Cloud. The company has positioned itself in a market with huge potential, and together we will drive its global leadership," said Daniel Kurgan.

"With our latest fundraising, we wanted to give our company a truly international character, and Daniel's appointment is the perfect reflection of that. His skills, knowledge and experience are qualities that will help us conquer the European and global markets. I look forward to working closely with Daniel and benefiting from his expertise," added InterCloud CEO and founder Jérôme Dilouya.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005012/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Tony Todd

tony.todd@rumeurpublique.fr