Nepra Foods Samples Its Vegan, non-GMO, Gluten and Dairy-Free Salad Dressings for Private Label Production

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), the creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce a private label sampling of salad dressings made from its proprietary cold-pressed virgin hemp oil. The anticipated volume agreement is estimated to generate initial orders totaling up to 20,000 gallons of dressings per month to be sold in large retail chains across the United States. As a bi-product of its Colorado White Hemp Heart Flour production line, Nepra produces its refined hemp oil using a cold process to preserve the natural omegas, yielding an extra fresh oil that is vibrant, golden, and well-balanced for blending into a wide variety of clean label dressings, including Creamy Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Citrus Thai, and Creamy Caesar.

"Our new line of chef-developed salad dressings are formulated for consumers who want to add healthy fats and omegas to their plant-based diets but have limited non-GMO options available on grocery store shelves," said David Wood, Co-Founder and CEO of Nepra Foods. "We believe our cold-processed virgin hemp oil that we press fresh daily in our Colorado facility is the best tasting alternative to genetically modified oils, including corn, canola, or soybean."

Nepra's initial entry into the global salad dressings and mayonnaise market, estimated to reach 23.8 billion by 20261, is part of its vertical integration strategy enabling Nepra to better control its global supply chains and cost of goods. As a result, from seeds to final products, Nepra can maintain the highest levels of quality and a predictable supply for end consumers.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

Media Contacts

investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free: (844)-566-1917

1: https://neprafoods.com/news-releases/nepra-foods-samples-its-vegan-non-gmo-gluten-and-dairy-free-salad-dressings-for-private-label-production/

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693409/Nepra-Foods-Samples-Its-Vegan-non-GMO-Gluten-and-Dairy-Free-Salad-Dressings-for-Private-Label-Production