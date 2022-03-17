Microsoft for Startups and Ansarada unite to make it easier and faster for startups to raise capital and grow

Ansarada is the first third-party technology vendor to forge a global partnership of this kind with Microsoft for Startups

Ansarada's suite of solutions offered to every participant of Microsoft for Startups global program

Microsoft for Startups and Ansarada (ASX:AND) has announced a new global partnership to make it easier and faster for startups to raise capital and grow. Ansarada is the first third party technology vendor to forge a global partnership of this kind with the Microsoft for Startups program, and will be a central part of the offer to participants.

Microsoft for Startups helps remove traditional barriers to building a company with free access to technology, coaching, and support. The aim of the program is to create and maintain a healthy ecosystem where its partners and customers can succeed and grow. Startups play a pivotal role in a thriving ecosystem given their outsized ability to push entire markets forward.

Ansarada's AI powered Information Governance Platform will be added to the benefits offered to founders and will enable them to make more informed decisions about their fundraising strategy and grow their businesses.

Kirk Safford, Director, Microsoft for Startups said: "We are partnering with innovative companies like Ansarada to help founders achieve more. As a part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, startups can now receive access to Ansarada's AI-powered platform designed to help streamline the process of raising capital."

Stuart Clout, Co-Founder, Ansarada said: "Ambitious startups and small businesses are the beating heart of every economy. However, current barriers to funding and tailored support has left many out in the cold. Our unique and cutting-edge technology will help founders make the right decisions when it comes to their financing strategies.

"We are proud to partner with Microsoft for Startups, which has been instrumental in helping new and exciting businesses on their road to success. We look forward to providing them with ongoing support as they continue on their growth journey."

Find out more: https://www.ansarada.com/microsoft-for-startups

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Ansarada

Ansarada is a SaaS Platform with products used by the world's top companies, advisors and governments to govern their most crucial information and processes in Deals and Transaction Management, Board Management, Compliance and Tenders. Ansarada enables organisations across the globe to be run more efficiently, with reduced risk and increased ability to make fast confident decisions. Ansarada is purpose-driven with a mission to help organisations be confident in every critical decision throughout their lifecycle so they can fully realise their potential.

https://www.ansarada.com/

About Microsoft for Startups

Designed to support all founders from idea to exit, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub brings together the technology, guidance, and support young businesses need to hit their next milestones.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub meets founders where they are, offering best-in-class developer tools and a breadth of cloud offerings across every function, so startups can reduce costs and accelerate development with a partner they can trust.

