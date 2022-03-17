Big Data in Healthcare Market is Expected to Reach $ 84.5 Billion by 2030 - InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Big Data in Healthcare Market - Components and Services (hardware (data servers and storage, servers, and networking), software (electronic health records, practice management software, revenue cycle management software, and workforce management software), and analytical services (descriptive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and predictive analytics)), Application (clinical data analytics (quality care, clinical decision support, population health management, precision medicine, and reporting compliance), financial analytics (claims processing, revenue cycle management software, and risk assessment), and operational analytics (workforce analytics and supply chain analytics)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytics, the global big data in the healthcare market is valued at US$ 22.02 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 84.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Modern technologies are necessary to find solutions for disease treatment and enhance clinical knowledge. Big data techniques for healthcare examine extensive clinical databases and help organizations make clinical and business decisions. Adopting different big data solutions can make healthcare data analysis and management faster and easier.

Multiple factors such as the increasing government initiatives to develop healthcare facilities, advancements in medical and digital technologies, adoption of mobile healthcare applications, rising prevalence of chronic diseases are projected to propel the market growth during the estimated timeframe. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing use of cloud-based healthcare applications, and the rising government funding for technological implementations in the healthcare sector is expected to witness lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations started implementing digital, cloud-based solutions to improve the management, understanding and analysis of clinical and life science data, likely to boost the demand for big data in healthcare market growth in the forthcoming years. On the other side, the expensive big data techniques, lack of skilled labour, and data privacy and security concerns may restrain the market development over the forecast years.

Regionally, North America held a significant market share in 2021 and is expected to lead the big data in healthcare market in the upcoming year (2022-2030), owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rapid adoption of digital technologies by healthcare companies. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register considerable growth over the forecast years due to the rising demand for medical data management tools and growing innovations of cloud-based, AI-based tools and platforms for healthcare data management by the pharma and IT companies.

Key market players operating in the big data in healthcare market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cognization Technology Solutions Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems, Aetna, Inc., DELL, Epic Systems, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, Health Catalyst, IBM Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Xerox Holdings Corporation, Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, MedeAnalytics, Inc., Optum, Philips Healthcare, Tableau Software, Inc., Premier, Inc., SAP ERP, SAS, among others.

Key developments in the market:

In January 2022 , PINC AI, the technology and services platform of Premier, Inc, launched INsights, an enhanced self-service healthcare solution to create customized, on-demand analytics.

Oracle Corp. acquired medical-records systems provider Cerner Corp. for about to add a broad customer base in the healthcare industry to bolster the software maker's cloud-computing and database businesses. In July 2021 , Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, collaborated with Cognizant, a world-leading professional services firm, to develop end-to-end digital health solutions. This collaboration enables healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to improve patient care and accelerate clinical trials.

Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, collaborated with Cognizant, a world-leading professional services firm, to develop end-to-end digital health solutions. This collaboration enables healthcare organizations and life sciences companies to improve patient care and accelerate clinical trials. In March 2021 , Health Catalyst, Inc., a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, launched the new Healthcare.AI. It was created to deliver augmented intelligence (AI) products and services to the healthcare industry.

Health Catalyst, Inc., a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, launched the new Healthcare.AI. It was created to deliver augmented intelligence (AI) products and services to the healthcare industry. In January 2018 , Allscripts acquired Practice Fusion, a health IT vendor offering cloud-based EHR and data analytics tools for life science companies.

Market Segments

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Components and Services 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Hardware

Data and Storage



Servers



Networking

Software

Electronic Health Records



Practice Management Software



Revenue Cycle Management Software



Workforce Management Software

Analytics Services

Descriptive Analytics



Predictive Analytics



Prescriptive Analytics

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Clinical Data Analytics

Quality Care



Population Health Management



Clinical Decision Support



Precision Medicine



Reporting Compliance

Financial Analytics

Claims Processing



Revenue Cycle Management Software



Risk Assessment

Operational Analytics

Workforce Analytics



Supply Chain Analytics

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Delivery Model, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Cloud

On-Demand

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Healthcare Vertical, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Healthcare Services

Other Verticals

Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Big Data in Healthcare Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

