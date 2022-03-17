Significantly Expands Portfolio of Public Cloud Solutions, DevOps-as-a-Service, and Delivery Capacity in Latin America and Europe

Netrix, award-winning provider of cybersecurity and end-to-end IT services, announced today the acquisition of Edrans, a solutions provider focused on harnessing the power of the cloud for midsize enterprise clients. The acquisition brings substantial scale to Netrix's cloud solutions portfolio and adds advanced technical capabilities to better serve the company's growing global customer base. Joining Netrix's international team based in the United States, India, Bulgaria, and the Philippines, Edrans' accredited consultants and developers serve customers from near- and off-shore delivery centers in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Barcelona, Spain, with additional personnel in the United States, Mexico, and Uruguay. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The cloud is a foundational component of digital transformation. Sophisticated cloud capabilities and a global delivery model are critical to Netrix's strategy of supporting clients as they seek to transform and optimize their businesses and leave behind siloed, inflexible, and expensive IT infrastructure," said Russell P. Reeder, CEO of Netrix. "The acquisition of Edrans is a continuation of our strategy to bolster our core pillars of security, cloud, and IT solutions while also expanding our team of highly talented personnel across the globe. We are thrilled to welcome our new team members from Argentina, Spain, Uruguay, Mexico, and the United States to Netrix and look forward to partnering together to support our clients and foster a culture of growth across our global team."

Edrans provides a wide range of enterprise cloud solutions, including strategy, migration, application modernization, development, recurring cloud managed services, DevOps-as-a-Service, and cloud cost optimization solutions. Edrans builds and supports advanced cloud capabilities, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet-of-things, and advanced data engineering and analytics. Edrans supports customers in the United States and globally with a team of over 130 employees, including nearly 120 certified and accredited cloud consultants and developers with experience across AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Edrans' founding partners, Javier D'Ovidio and Martin Bianco, will continue their oversight of existing Edrans customers and personnel while supporting broader Netrix growth initiatives, including expanding talent acquisition and training capabilities in Latin America and Europe, supporting go-to-market efforts across the combined platform for public cloud solutions.

"Martin and I are excited for this next chapter as part of Netrix," said D'Ovidio. "There is strong cultural alignment across our organizations in terms of growth orientation, a shared customer-centric mindset, and a mutual desire to foster an entrepreneurial and collaborative professional experience for our colleagues. We are thankful to our clients, team members, and partners for the support they've provided to us since we founded the business over a decade ago and look forward to this next chapter as we enhance the foundation of Netrix's global cloud solution practice."

"With the acquisition of Edrans, our capabilities and depth of talent across multiple public cloud ecosystems have been significantly broadened and deepened, especially in the areas of application modernization, DevOps, and advanced cloud workloads," said Don Penland Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Netrix. "Our customers are eager to leverage these solutions to add value and compete more effectively within their end-markets, and with Edrans as part of Netrix's global platform, we are better suited to serve as their trusted cloud advisor."

