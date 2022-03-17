The investment seeks to support Sesame in redefining the company-employee relationship, taking a step beyond the digitisation of HR, with a focus on building individualised experiences for managers and employees, and for companies to have a clearer vision of their teams.

The keys to this are the creation of a broad ecosystem of functions, including the application of business intelligence and AI.

Sesame HR's ambitious goal is to help companies understand and manage the new world of work they face. The Spanish start-up integrates its functions in a digital ecosystem alongside other HR software products to facilitate and speed up the work of HR departments. With the €10 million raised in its Series A funding round, Sesame will expand that ecosystem by integrating itself in depth with leading tools available in the domestic and international market. It will also improve its People Analytics offering to apply AI to help companies better understand their employees and create fully personalised work experiences.

The funding round is led by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth. PSG's support will help strengthen Sesame's international presence by helping the company adapt its products to each new country, leveraging the firm's presence and expertise across Europe and the United States. According to Albert Soriano, CEO and Founder of Sesame: "It's essential to our business, since it allows us to make the experience of using Sesame bespoke to each country and aligned with the business needs of each region."

Albert Soriano believes that the HR sector is experiencing a very special moment: "The new reality in the world of work is complex and the speed at which the changes come is overwhelming for many HR teams, so in addition to digitising and automating the management of teams, it is necessary to focus on the development of solutions that facilitate the transmission of company culture and to improve the employee experience".

The customisation offered by Sesame HR is key to helping companies engage with and manage these new teams well. "One of the unique focuses of Sesame is to centralise the use of its own functions, as well as with other complementary software products necessary software for team management. However, we believe that this goes beyond the basic integration that many are used to in software, employing a deeper symbiosis that helps make the management of HR teams more efficient. With Sesame HR, we seek to facilitate work and improve the experience of our clients who can access a wide range of innovative tools via a single platform", adds Soriano.

Along with customisation, another of Sesame's strengths is its People Analytics solution that helps companies to have a much clearer and more agile vision of their team. "Employees do not want to be treated as groups, they want individualised actions, decisions and performance measures. We believe the new way of working has opened up a fantastic opportunity for software products like Sesame to create solutions adapted to this new world. Beyond the digitisation of processes, we want to help companies adapt to this new era", explains Albert Soriano.

Sesame HR goes beyond the digitisation of human resources

Sesame HR has more than 5,000 clients and provides solutions for companies with between 10 and 2,000 employees. Today the suite enables the most routine human resources processes to be digitised so that the HR team can focus on what is most important: taking care of their employees, growing their business and building a successful corporate culture. Thanks to Sesame HR, vacation management, shifts, digital signatures, recruitment, document management, evaluations, onboarding, training and many other tasks have become digitised and automated, and therefore simplified.

Since its inception, the company has sought sustainable growth. It currently operates in 30 countries, has more than 90 employees and will seek to significantly grow its workforce in 2022.

About Sesame HR:

Sesame HR is the human resources software that streamlines processes related to centralised employee management on a single platform. Through a series of tools and automation options, it helps managers, executives and HR professionals in companies to digitise and simplify the most routine tasks so that they can spend more time and effort building the best experience possible for their employees.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005506/en/

Contacts:

Press

Marta Llibre: marta@aboutoprstudio.com +34 647 56 18 80

Carla Magnet: carla@aboutprstudio.com +34 699 90 01 64