Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC: Reverse Mortgage Funding to Host Open House Event in Lady Lake, Florida

Event Marks the Expansion of RMF's Presence in the Area With a New Office Space and Three Dedicated Loan Officers

LADY LAKE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF) announces an open house event to be held at its newly-opened office space in Lady Lake, Florida, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The event is located at 510 County Rd. 466, Ste. 207E, Lady Lake, FL, 32159.

RMF representatives from the area will be in attendance to discuss the benefits of reverse mortgages for funding an active retirement lifestyle. All are invited to stop by the event to learn more about reverse mortgage options including refinancing a mortgage, purchasing a home or financing new home construction with a reverse mortgage loan. To help support local restaurants, the open house event will feature gift card raffles with gift cards for restaurants around The Villages and surrounding area.

RMF is committed to guiding older Americans in making their imagined retirement lifestyle a reality and in the comfort of their own home. In line with the company's dedication to providing exceptional customer support, straightforward guidance and ensuring an exceptional customer experience, RMF recently announced it has lowered the minimum age requirement to 55+ in certain states*, including Florida, for its proprietary reverse mortgage product Equity Elite®. These lowered age restrictions now qualify an additional 2.7 million households nationwide for a reverse mortgage,† granting the ability to have a larger cash flow for funding retirement expenses.

The open house event will be hosted by husband-and-wife team, Skip Koehler and Becky Koehler, as well as Penny Thayer, who are each local residents and reverse mortgage loan specialists.

"We're excited to expand RMF's presence and bring an array of reverse mortgage products to homeowners and homebuyers," said Richard Thorpe, Distributed Retail Sales Leader at RMF. "Skip and Becky Koehler have a combined 35-plus years of mortgage and reverse mortgage experience and are devoted to helping homeowners to finance the active retirement lifestyle they desire. Penny Thayer has 24 years of prior experience in real estate sales for developers like The Villages. This means that clients can trust her understanding of the process of both purchasing and financing a home."

"Getting to know my clients better and being able to help them determine what their next step is for a reverse mortgage has always been very rewarding," said Penny Thayer. "My goal is to help clients to not only find their zest for retirement but also give them the tools they need to live the best version of retirement possible."

"I discovered the benefits of reverse mortgages when I helped my mom with a reverse mortgage loan 25 years ago, giving her peace of mind, so that she could retire comfortably," said Skip Koehler. "I want homeowners to understand the financing options that are available to help them live an active and fulfilling retirement lifestyle."

"Both my husband and I went through the reverse mortgage process, so I know what it feels like to reach your financial goals with a reverse mortgage," said Becky Koehler. "My aim is to listen to each client's hopes and desires and be able to provide them with solutions toward their retirement goals."

To learn more about Reverse Mortgage Funding, please visit ReverseFunding.com.

*Available to borrowers as young as 55 in select states only. Higher minimum age requirements may apply. Visit www.reversefunding.com/equity-elite for details.

†Reverse Market Insight Research Data, June 2021.

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. RMIT is an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages. The relationship with Starwood Capital affords RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood Capital family of companies. As a proud member of the Meals on Wheels America Momentum Circle, RMF helps support the infrastructure, innovative research, programming, and critical resources necessary to support Meals on Wheels programs for older Americans.

