Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Metals Appoints Margaux Villalpando as Manager of Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Margaux Villalpando has been hired as the Company's Manager of Investor Relations. Ms. Villalpando will be responsible for implementing and managing corporate communications and investor relations strategies for the Company.

Ms. Villalpando has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing and International Business from Simon Fraser University. She has held various marketing roles in both Canada and the U.K. that involved client and stakeholder relations. Ms. Villalpando also supported the Global Mining Team at CIBC Capital Markets where she helped manage interactions with senior mining executives.

Ivan Bebek, President and CEO commented, "I have worked closely with Margaux for the past 18 months and have been thoroughly impressed with her determination, drive, and professional commitment. Margaux will be a valuable addition to the Company as we work towards raising Coppernico's profile and its goal of creating one of the most compelling exploration companies in South America."

About Coppernico

Coppernico Metals Inc. is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold and nickel deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery, and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero and Takana projects in Peru. Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.

