CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning expert solution from Wolters Kluwer placed as "Leader" in Nucleus SCP Matrix 2022

End-to-end capabilities across demand, supply, and production planning make CCH Tagetik a top strategic choice to fulfill predictive planning requirements across a wide range of industries

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services today announces that its CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning expert solution has earned the accolade of "Leader" in the Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Value Matrix 2022.

Nucleus Research evaluates SCP vendors each year based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations with users and vendors regarding usability, functionality and value realized from each product's capabilities. For 2022, Nucleus Research highlighted CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning's end-to-end capabilities across demand, supply, capacity and production planning, multi-echelon inventory optimization and sales and operational planning (S&OP), with users across industries reporting improved forecast accuracy and planning efficiency. Download the report for full analysis.

"Wolters Kluwer has introduced several enhancements over the last year in its CCH Tagetik expert solution, such as enhanced predictive intelligence, additional configuration options and streamlined order workflows," said Isaac Gould Nucleus, Research Analyst. "CCH Tagetik's comprehensive integrated planning expertise across supply chain planning, operational planning and financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting will continue to drive strong returns for customers that leverage multiple solutions."

"Across a wide range of industries, Wolters Kluwer helps improve resiliency and optimize efficiencies through our finance-forward CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning solution," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "Leadership in the 2022 Supply Chain Planning Matrix is a welcome affirmation of how we equip CFOs and COOs to assess strategic, financial and operations dynamics across the supply chain. We are committed to innovations that boost our customers' business and supply chain planning is certainly a top priority for our customers today."

CCH Tagetik Supply Chain Planning is an AI-based predictive planning solution which enables real-time and connected demand, supply, production planning with S&OP. It combines three powerful capabilities: finance forward, end-to-end supply chain planning; predictive and prescriptive AI-based intelligence; and easy-to-use, configurable workflows. With this expert solution, CCH Tagetik users can collaborate and orchestrate high-level operations across multi-enterprise networks, from departmental plans to supply chain data, to resolve manufacturing bottlenecks and delivery issues. CCH Tagetik Supply Chain planning solution is a key addition to the CCH Tagetik portfolio helping CFOs and COOs address increasingly important operational requirements while managing global financial and business requirements by unifying and streamlining financial close and consolidation, regulatory compliance, and integrated business planning processes.

