Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
WKN: 2284 ISIN: INE093A01033 
17.03.2022 | 12:34
Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Ranks #2 in the Whitelane Research 2022 IT Sourcing Study, BeLux

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an industry-leading score of 85%, Hexaware has achieved the second position for general satisfaction in Whitelane's 2022 IT Sourcing Study, BeLux.

Hexaware

More than 260 participants in the BeLux region have evaluated 31 IT service providers with over 600 unique sourcing relationships and 11 cloud providers with over 560 cloud relationships. Each service provider needs to have at least 8 client evaluations for general satisfaction and at least 7 client evaluations for defined IT areas. The research findings are based on the data received in the market study from the respondents surveyed.

Regarding contract renewal, 75% of respondents are willing to conduct their renewal processes by first negotiating with Hexaware instead of running a competitive process. Hexaware is also rated number one across four important individual KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).

Here are the impressive KPI-based outcomes for Hexaware:

Ranked #1

  • Service Delivery Quality
  • Account Management Quality (market comparison with last year shows a 5% increase)
  • Contractual Flexibility
  • Application Development, Maintenance, Testing (86% will almost certainly renew their contracts with Hexaware)

Ranked #2 for Security

Ranked #3 for Transformative Innovation

Sharing more perspective on the growth story, Amrinder Singh, Executive Vice President, Hexaware, states, "Hexaware's focus is on automation-led, cloud-based solutions. Speed is of paramount importance in today's fast-moving world where customers aim to generate maximum returns from their digital investments, and reduce their spend in legacy resource-intensive technologies. Our platforms-based service delivery model helps increase the pace of digitalisation, and we are very proud of our track-record in delivering smiles to our customers."

Whitelane Research is an independent organisation uniquely focused on and dedicated to (out) sourcing research and events. The Whitelane Research IT sourcing study positions key IT service providers based on varied key performance indicators and is considered one of the most representative and reliable reports on the outsourcing market.

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realise digital transformation at scale and speed. We enable future-ready organizations and market leaders to create lasting business value by helping them offer touchless immersive customer experiences through full-cloud enablement, digital product engineering and extreme automation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
