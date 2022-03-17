ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, Inc.: ProSomnus Sleep Technologies Announces Donation to International Rescue Committee to Benefit Families Displaced from Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus Sleep Technologies, the leader in patient-preferred medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced a donation to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to support families displaced from Ukraine. ProSomnus will donate a portion of the proceeds from every full-price ProSomnus EVOTM Sleep and Snore Device order that the company receives between March 1 and April 30, 2022.



The IRC is on the ground in Poland supporting displaced children and families from the Ukraine with vital supplies. Donations to the IRC help the organization provide refugee families with food, medical care and emergency support services. According to the IRC, over two million refugees have been forced to flee Ukraine and the number is climbing.

"This is a time of dire need for peoples impacted by the war in Ukraine, and it is critical that the world comes together to provide relief," said Len Liptak Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProSomnus Sleep Technologies. "In supporting the International Rescue Committee and its frontline staff, ProSomnus hopes to help the organization meet the most basic human needs of Ukrainian refugee families."

About the International Rescue Committee

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.organd follow the IRC on Twitter& Facebook.

About ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of precision, mass-customized Oral Appliance Therapy.

