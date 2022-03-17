With a range of recent wins and upgrades among customers in Finland and Sweden, Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) continues to solidify its position as a valued partner for automated energy trading for Nordic energy leaders and the software and solutions provider of choice for the energy and utilities industry around the globe.

In the period spanning October to December 2021, Hansen signed new agreements with Fortum, Power-Deriva, Tampereen Sähkölaitos, Kemijoki Oy, Jämtkraft and Vantaa Energy, leveraging various modules within Hansen Trade. Under the terms of these respective agreements, Hansen Trade will enhance the ability of these companies' efforts in mFRR, aFRR, day-ahead and intraday trading operations.

These wins build on a wave of agreements that Hansen secured through 2021 for the deployment of several new modules within Hansen Trade, with Gasum, EPV Energia Oy, Malarenergi and Power-Deriva underscoring the value of the solution in the modern energy transition, across marketplaces, and at a time when energy and utilities companies are reassessing their long-term digital transformation goals.

Run as a modular, cloud-based SaaS solution and optimised for real-time calculation, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market. Hansen Trade is the ultimate solution for automated trading, enabling energy companies to optimise the usage of their flexible production assets, minimise their balance error and reduce the costs of running a 24/7 trading desk.

Guy Tennant, Chief Technology Officer, Hansen Technologies, commented: "With more than fifty years of product and service excellence behind us, we are proud to provide our customers with holistic solutions and competitive advantages that enable them to optimise critical business operations and successfully navigate a rapidly changing environment. The markets we serve are constantly subject to a great degree of change and what our customers need is the automation of critical business operations, with a modern and robust trading solution. Hansen is deploying the latest in modular and SaaS-based software to meet the needs of today's modern energy companies. As an automated, SaaS solution that helps in streamlining trading strategy for energy and utilities players in the region, Hansen Trade allows organisations to free up valuable resources to focus on more impactful tasks positioning them to navigate the complexity of an industry in flux."

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

