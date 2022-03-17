Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Northgold AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (130/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Northgold AB, company registration number 559273-9626, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Northgold AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 24, 2022 Shares Short name: NG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,516,020 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017131071 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 251186 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559273-9626 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 55 Basic Materials --------------------- 5510 Basic Resources --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46 8-604 22 55.