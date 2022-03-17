iMining Technologies has purchased land in the Manhattan District inside the Decentraland Metaverse and has launched its headquarters.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2022) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining") a publicly traded Web3.0 company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Metaverse Advisory Group ("MAG") has secured two land parcels in the Decentraland metaverse. iMining also retained MAG to develop its headquarters and is pleased to announce the completion of iMining.com Towers, a virtual office in Decentraland's Manhattan district, located just West of the Decentraland Signage (also known as the Hollywood Sign). iMining.com Tower is the only location which has received a Point of Interest ("POI") in the Manhattan District within the Decentraland Metaverse with overwhelming votes of 800,000 VP.

iMining Technologies and all its wholly owned subsidiaries will have their virtual headquarters located inside the iMining.com Tower. The two land parcels together provide a capability of developing an equivalent of more than 50,000 square feet of usable office space. The iMining.com Tower is located within the Manhattan District inside the Decentraland metaverse, which has a fully developed road infrastructure resulting in premium land prices compared to other areas in Decentraland. In addition to using the iMining Tower as virtual office space, the Tower will be used to generate additional revenue for the Company by (1) leasing a portion of the property to other individuals and institutions who want exposure to the metaverse; (2) placing advertising and other billboards; and (3) event space rental.

"Any work will need to have a digital component in the metaverse but it doesn't mean that everyone has to be a computer engineer. Companies such as Zoom have transformed remote working but the development of metaverse will be a game changer," said Khurram Shroff, the Chairman, President and CEO of iMining Technologies Inc. "We already see companies such as JP Morgan, Samsung and Sotheby's have entered Decentraland metaverse making Decentraland the ultimate location for businesses gearing up for the future."

The official launch party for the iMining.com Tower is planned for Q2 2022. At the launch party, iMining will present different spaces the building has to offer and provide an overview of the Company and its subsidiaries. Please visit the iMining.com Tower on parcel number 13, -103.

About Metaverse Advisory Group:

Metaverse Advisory Group is a virtual NFT based real estate company that develops and manages a portfolio of Virtual properties in major blockchain-based Metaverses including Decentraland and The Sandbox. It operates unique services including virtual property development, property management, and assisting companies with future of work, virtual events and meetings, marketing and advertising in the Metaverse.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions. You may onboard with BitBit Financial https://bitbitfinancial.com/open-an-account/

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining will be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance, and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of activities, future cryptocurrency prices, operating risks, and other risks in the cryptocurrency industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117128