Steve Dunnigan Joins cleverbridge as SVP of Sales

Experienced sales leader to support the company's rapid growth by optimizing sales strategy

CHICAGO and COLOGNE, Germany, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cleverbridge, a front runner in global commerce and subscription billing for B2B and B2C organizations, is excited to welcome Steve Dunnigan as senior vice president of sales for the EMEA/APAC regions.



Dunnigan comes to cleverbridge with more than 20 years of successful sales and go-to-market leadership experience in software and SaaS. Most recently, he led EMEA sales at Flexera, a SaaS-based IT management solution that enables enterprises to accelerate digital transformation and multiply the value of their technology investments. He has also previously held leadership roles at IBM and MicroStrategy.

"cleverbridge has one of the leading all-in-one digital commerce solutions for B2B and B2C, and we're always looking for new ways to introduce our solutions to companies that can benefit," said cleverbridge CEO Wendi Sturgis. "Steve is the perfect choice to lead our EMEA and APAC sales efforts. With his forward-thinking approach to sales and demonstrated ability to rapidly grow technology companies, Steve will be an invaluable source to support our ambitious growth trajectory."

A graduate of Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Dunnigan is an innovative technology sales executive with a proven track record of leading global teams.

"I am so excited to join cleverbridge at this remarkable moment in the company's evolution," said Dunnigan. "The partnership with EMH brings a calculated growth strategy and an expansion opportunity that cleverbridge hasn't seen before. I was intrigued by cleverbridge's unique customer relationships and significant retention rates. I feel extremely fortunate to be here to support cleverbridge and its clients during this exciting phase of growth."

