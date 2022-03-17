New connected car plan delivers voice, unlimited 5G data, and in-car Wi-Fi connectivity in 2022 BMW iX and i4

What's the news: BMW is introducing America's first 5G connected cars, the 2022 BMW iX and i4, powered by T-Mobile's new Magenta Drive for BMW as part of a long-term agreement to bring unlimited voice calling and unlimited 5G data to BMW vehicles.

Why it matters: Cars are transitioning from just a mode of transportation to an extension of home and work, and people on the go are depending on premium connectivity more than ever to power personalized in-car experiences and entertainment.

Who it's for: BMW customers ANDtechnology decision makers in the auto industry.

Another first in 5G! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced Magenta Drive for BMW and the first 5G connected cars in the U.S. Available now, the all-new 2022 BMW iX and i4 come T-Mobile 5G ready with unlimited 5G data to turn your car into a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot and connect all your in-car devices, and unlimited voice calling. As vehicles become even more connected to the world around them, people on the go can access America's largest and fastest 5G network.

Available for $20 per month to postpaid customers, T-Mobile Magenta Drive for BMW can turn any qualified BMW vehicle into a Wi-Fi hotspot over America's most awarded 5G network to enable blazing fast data and Wi-Fi, as well as voice calls on T-Mobile's nationwide network:

Leave your phone behind with in-car calling using your personal cell phone number.

Never miss a call with simultaneous incoming call notifications between phone and vehicle.

Download content on up to 10 devices at the same time with unlimited 5G hotspot data.

Log-in to any compatible BMW and follow-me connectivity personalizes everything, just like in your own car.

Magenta Drive for BMW gives customers unlimited 5G hotspot data so passengers can go online to their heart's content. Additionally, passengers will get a stronger, more stable cellular signal than before as well as higher throughput for 5G in-car data and Wi-Fi thanks to advanced antenna systems in the all-new BMW iX and i4.

"In 2019 we lit up the first nationwide 5G network, and today we mark another milestone that builds on our 5G leadership," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "In another 5G first, we've delivered America's first 5G connected cars, and we're honored to do it together with BMW, who entrust their vehicles' connectivity to T-Mobile."

With Magenta Drive for BMW, drivers and passengers will have dependable 5G connectivity on America's highways. T-Mobile's 5G network covers more than 96 percent of Interstate Highway miles across America 16 percent more than the next network, according to data from network intelligence provider, Ookla.

Already, T-Mobile's 5G network is changing the way people get things done. Nearly half the traffic on T-Mobile's network is 5G, powering everything from cloud-based services and work from anywhere to console-quality gaming and HD movie downloads. Truth…T-Mobile 5G has awakened fresh possibilities! And while 5G delivers speeds that let you work, video chat, game and more millions of people are ditching their dreaded ISP for breakthrough 5G Home Internet. In fact, T-Mobile launched 5G Home Internet last April and just last quarter, the Un-carrier was America's fastest growing broadband provider. Today, that growing list of 5G possibilities extends to the car as it becomes a more critical extension of home and work.

T-Mobile is America's 5G leader with the largest and fastest 5G network. T-Mobile's Extended Range 5G covers 310 million people across 1.8 million square miles. The Un-carrier is widening its lead with Ultra Capacity covering 210 million of those people bringing super-fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else.

For more information about Magenta Drive for BMW, and how to sign up, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/bmw-car-wifi-plan.

Follow T-Mobile's Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

During congestion, heavy data users (>50GB/mo. for most plans) and customers choosing lower-prioritized plans may notice lower speeds than other customers; see plan for details. Video typically streams on smartphone/tablet in SD quality. Most Awarded: The most individual awards for nationwide 5G metrics in public reports from independent industry experts. Interstate Miles: Based on analysis by T-Mobile of Ookla CoverageRight from Q4 2021 and Speedtest Intelligence 5G background scans in Q4 2021. Fastest based onmedian, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla of Speedtest Intelligence data 5G download speeds for Q4 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005678/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com

Investor Relations Contact

T-Mobile US, Inc.

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

https://investor.t-mobile.com