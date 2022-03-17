Infobip's CPaaS extension helps organizations and enterprises vastly improve customer experience and boost loyalty with the addition of popular communications channels

Global cloud communications company Infobip has introduced SMS and WhatsApp messaging for Adobe Commerce clients, making it possible to connect with customers over their preferred channels at key points of the purchase journey.

The integration is part of Infobip's efforts as an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program to bring valuable capabilities to the marketplace. The addition of these popular channels will enable Adobe Commerce merchants to offer their customers truly connected digital experiences and analytics over popular, convenient and trusted channels, as well as benefit from the scale of Infobip's 700+ direct carrier relationships.

The new Infobip SMS and WhatsApp Notification adds value by allowing sellers to automatically send contextual alerts in real-time, relating to things like stock levels, personalized special offers and order tracking for more efficient customer service, leading to a better customer experience and increased customer loyalty.

The channels can also be used to communicate abandoned carts and stock replenishment that are proven to help boost conversion for retailers. The channel extensions can be downloaded quickly and easily through an Infobip account.

Tory Brunker, senior director of product marketing at Adobe Commerce, said: "Ecommerce has experienced unmatched growth over the last couple of years as consumers shifted shopping habits online. For merchants to compete and win in the digital economy, they will need to deliver personalized experiences to the right customer on the right channel at the right moment."

Veselin Vukovic, vice president of strategic partnerships at Infobip, said: "There has been a drastic change in consumer behavior since the start of 2020 that includes a greater need for convenience-based shopping and wider acceptance of different communications channels. We're thrilled to expand our stack of cloud-based communication solutions that will help clients in the Adobe marketplace offer differentiated experience to their customers in what is a fiercely competitive trading environment."

Layering Infobip's CPaaS cloud technology onto Adobe Commerce will help transform the customer engagement side of organizations to make it more productive, profitable and people oriented.

Vukovic concluded: "With this new SMS and WhatsApp Notifications integration with Adobe Commerce, in addition to our current SMS connection with Adobe Campaign, we will continue to build on our existing Adobe relationship and look forward to bringing more value through future innovation and collaboration."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 65+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected directly to over 650 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, Roberto Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

Recent award wins include:

Ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors (October 2021)

Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2021 Vendor Assessment May 2021).

Best A2P SMS provider for the fourth year running by mobile operators and enterprises in ROCCO's annual Messaging Vendor Benchmarking Report

Best CPaaS Provider of the Year, Best RCS Provider of the Year, and Mover Shaker in Telco Innovation at the 2021 Juniper Digital Awards

