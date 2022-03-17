Following a successful season sponsoring the 2021 champions in both the GT World Challenge Europe and the FIA World Endurance Championship, Skechers returns to the racetrack with Team WRT for an expanded sponsorship that will feature the Skechers logo on several WRT cars for the 2022 season.

Global footwear brand Skechers seen on GT series car #46 as part of an expanded sponsorship with Team WRT. Image credit: Michele Scudiero.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company, will be a primary sponsor on two cars from the Belgium-based team in the GT series for 2022-car #46 led by Valentino Rossi, Nico Müller and Frédéric Vervisch. And car #32 led by Charles Weerts, Kelvin van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor. In addition to the extensive branding on each car, the Skechers logo will also appear on driver racing overalls and the drivers will wear Skechers off-track. In the LMP2 series, Skechers will appear as a secondary sponsor on car #41.

"Skechers was such an amazing and supportive partner all the way to the victory lap last year, so it makes a lot of sense to take it to the next level," said Vincent Vosse, Team WRT Principal. "While our business is racing, most of the team are on our feet so we all appreciate that innovative comfort that Skechers does best."

"When race fans see our Skechers logo on the side of the first car across the finish line, they know we're a winning brand," said David Weinberg, chief operating officer of Skechers. "Skechers has partnered with WRT parent company, the Weerts Group, for many years on our European Distribution Center in Liège, so we have a long successful relationship that now includes motorsports. This sponsorship gives us a billboard in fast motion that keeps the Skechers brand front of mind with the global fans of this exciting sport."

The action begins with the first FIA World Endurance Championship event tomorrow, March 18, at the Sebring International Raceway in Florida, followed by the GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS season debut on April 1-3 at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit in Imola, Italy.

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in the United States and over 180 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 4,306 Company- and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Team WRT

Team WRT is a leading racing team established in 2010 that has won 49 international titles and prestigious races, such as the Le Mans and Spa 24 Hours. It is the current reigning GTWCE, FIA WEC (LMP2) and ELMS Champion. Through its manufacturing division AMP, Team WRT is also a race car chassis manufacturer, producing and assembling over 100 units a year for external customers. Team WRT is part of Weerts Group, a family-owned and diversified investment group established in Liège, Belgium, and operating in the Benelux, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Hungary and Romania. In addition to Motorsport, its main activities include Logistics and Real Estate. For more information, visit www.weerts-group.com.

