The U.S. Navy employs geostationary and medium earth orbit satellite communications in support of global training event

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) supported Task Force 59 and US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) communications requirements for the International Maritime Exercise (IMX) and Cutlass Express 2022. IMX is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability.

At IMX, SES GS provided a resilient, redundant, integrated transport layer via satellite that seamlessly interconnected US and Partner Nation afloat Mission Operations Centers (MOCs), the TF-59 Headquarters Robotic Operations Center (ROC), multiple Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems. The ROC was manned by several coalition navy personnel who were able to have full situational awareness throughout the exercise through Full Motion Video (FMV), Electro-Optical (EO), and Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) images, complemented by numerous other sensor data packages.

This was only possible because the SES GS solution comprised a fully managed end-to-end network using the latest in afloat Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) capable stabilized SATCOM, including terminals from our partners General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) and GetSAT. The combination of SES GS' high throughput and low-latency satellite network as well as its terrestrial network enabled TF-59 to present unprecedented real-time sensor data to the international partners in the ROC in a "single-pane-of-glass" format. This greatly enhanced the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics products employed by TF-59 across the multiple operational areas and provided significantly enhanced situational awareness as TF-59 moves towards its goal of a digital ocean operating posture.

SES GS is the only satellite operator with operational experience delivering multi-orbit, multi-band managed SATCOM services to the Department of Defense (DoD) and coalition forces. It provides the critical elements to meet the DoD's Fighting SATCOM posture and deliver assured communications in a contested environment.

"We greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue supporting the US Navy and its forward-deployed commands with advanced SATCOM at geostationary and medium earth orbits," said Pete Hoene, President and CEO of SES Government Solutions. "This exercise is a great example how we enable the Navy and others to improve on their information sharing and maritime awareness requirements while leveraging multi-orbit constellations."

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries 8,400 channels and has an unparalleled reach of over 355 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005643/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Jon Bennett

Government Affairs, Marketing Communications, SES GS

Tel. +1 703 610 0998

jon.bennett@ses-gs.com