TalentGuard, a leading Human Capital Management Technology company, today has announced the opening of a new office in Dublin, Ireland to provide regional support and professional services to global customers. Ireland and the United Kingdom are priority markets for TalentGuard's global organization and will provide TalentGuard local access into Ireland's highly qualified talent pool. Dublin and Mexico City are the most recent of TalentGuard's global office openings with future plans to establish offices in other regions outside of the United States.

"We are thrilled about opening this office in Ireland! We have terrific customers in the area with brilliant employees and are excited to tap into Ireland's talent for our own growth. This office will provide us with the opportunity to serve our customers in the best way possible while making our physical footprint in a new region," said TalentGuard CEO, Linda Ginac.

TalentGuard was recently awarded a Brandon Hall Award for The Best Advance in Career Management or Planning Technology for its Workforce Intelligence Platform. This new office will create new job opportunities in the area while helping some of the country's best organizations solve complex talent challenges.

For its first phase of recruiting, TalentGuard is seeking candidates in customer support, implementation and customer success.

TalentGuard provides the expertise, data and AI-powered insights to help organizations systematically manage job competence, objectively measure employee capabilities and continuously improve their ability to manage and empower their workforce. TalentGuard unlocks deeper insights on employee capabilities to make better workforce decisions.

