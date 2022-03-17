The international development entity has already invested $1 billion in local, off-grid electricity networks over the last decade - and attracted a further $1.1 billion in matched funding - and wants to set up mini-grids to supply electricity to 490 million people by 2030.The World Bank is aiming to provide electricity to 490 million people this decade by installing 210,000 mini-grids, a webinar focusing on the local networks in Africa has heard. Tatia Lemondzhava, an energy specialist at the multilateral development finance institution, told an event organized by Solarplaza, falling prices could ...

